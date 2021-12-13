After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin worked as a taxi driver in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Putin made the surprising admission in a documentary broadcast on Russian state television on Sunday.

D.he Russian President Vladimir Putin also worked as a taxi driver in Russia in the chaotic 1990s after his return from the GDR. “Every now and then you also had to earn money in the taxi business. It’s uncomfortable to talk about it, but unfortunately there was, “said the 69-year-old in the documentary” Latest History “on Russian state television broadcast on Sunday. The film is about the consequences of the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago. Putin once described the end of the communist power bloc as the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century. Now he spoke of a “tragedy” for the Russians.

During the Soviet era, Putin had made a career for the dreaded secret service KGB, for which he also worked as an officer in Dresden in the GDR. In 1990 he returned with his young family to his hometown Leningrad, which is now called St. Petersburg again. The earning opportunities were considered difficult at the time; Many members of the state security structures also had to watch how they make ends meet, the film says.

Russian media reported a surprising confession by the “taxi driver” Putin. In 2018, the president only said in an interview that he had considered working as a taxi driver.