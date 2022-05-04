Without demonstrations of environmental impact, it is unfair to revile the opponents of the Mayan train.

The Environmental Law for the Protection of the Land that governs Mexico City establishes that the felling, pruning or transplanting of trees can be authorized, but only in specific cases. For those who do so without permission, 345 Bis of the Penal Code provides for fines ranging from 500 to two thousand times the Unit of Measurement and Updating (UMA), equivalent to just over 192 thousand pesos, and from three months to five years of prison.

The breviary comes to mind for the confession, this Monday, of the resident engineer of the Mayan train, Brigadier General Gustavo Ricardo Vallejo Suárez (he was in charge of the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport), in the morning, confirming that four of the seven sections of the project do not have the required Environmental Impact Statement.

But it is already “working closely with the experts, in coordination with Semarnat (Secretariat of the Environment and Natural Resources), Fonatur (National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism) and the environmental authorities of the three levels of government to comply” with the far-sighted requirement. .

“We are already taking action, we are preparing the Environmental Impact Statement with prestigious higher education institutions, for the sake of environmental research,” he reported, confirming what various environmental organizations and personalities from science and culture have reported to alert about the probability that an ecocide will be committed in the blessed Section 5, which will connect Cancun with Tulum.

However, the soldier assured that the Secretary of National Defense “reaffirms its institutional responsibility with the environment through concrete actions for the care and preservation of the flora, fauna and other natural resources of that region.”

In turn, María Luisa Albores, head of Semarnat, said that sections 1 (Palenque-Escárcega) and 2 (Escárcega-Calkiní) do have the definitive Manifestation.

Meanwhile, no one stops the progress of the works due to the decree of November 22 that prevents the priority works of President López Obrador from being stopped with protection, who considers them to be of public interest and national security.

To those who demand that the construction of section 5 be suspended for fearing that the porous soil and subsoil in the area (as well as in the entire Yucatan Peninsula) puts the cenotes, the underground rivers, the flora, the fauna, the train itself at risk and the safety of future passengers (a section of Metro Line 12 collapsed a year ago), he qualifies them as “conservatives, neoliberals, hypocrites and corrupt.”

… and if they are right?

The truth is that in the work of the Mayan, a variant of “kill them, then viriguas” prevails, because without the demonstrations of environmental impact, nobody, absolutely nobody, knows what will happen when the work is finished and the operation begins.

For this reason, in the face of the felling of native trees and their promised “transplantation” (not to mention the rest), it is convenient to know what cutting down without permission means in the capital…