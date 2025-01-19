Post-criminal acts have great relevance in determining the sentence. The mitigating circumstance of confession (art. 21.4 CP), that of reparation for damage (art. 21.5 CP) or the application of analogy (art. 21.7 CP) with respect to the previous ones are examples of how our legal system rewards those behaviors that carried out by the subject after the commission of the typically illegal act and that are aimed at collaborating with justice and showing repentance.

In the notes that follow, we are going to analyze the requirements for the application of the mitigating circumstance of confession and its analogical application, as well as the most recent jurisprudence that develops them.

It is an extenuating circumstance “that the guilty party has proceeded, before knowing that the judicial procedure is directed against him, to confess the infraction to the authorities”, in accordance with article twenty-one, point four, of our Penal Code. This confession must be made prior to the subject’s knowledge of the existence of a procedure against him. Otherwise, the possibility of applying the analogous mitigating circumstance must be considered in the event of collaboration that occurs after police arrest.

And this collaboration with the Administration of Justice constitutes the political-criminal foundation that inspires the reward right associated with the extenuating confession. The 1995 Penal Code left behind the old configuration that justified the application of confidentiality rewarded by moralizing formulas (article 9.9 of the 1973 text required an internal attitude of repentance) and replaced it with a more functional perspective, aimed at facilitating the exercise of the ius puniendi of the State through collaboration that allows it to be directed promptly and effectively towards the person responsible and favor the clarification of the facts.

Our jurisprudence has established the requirements for its application. Firstly, the confession must make it possible to establish a clear and substantiated correspondence between the version of the person responsible and the events that occurred. Likewise, it is essential that it be addressed, in material conditions that guarantee its correct reception, to the authorities in charge of investigating the crime and those responsible, and that it be carried out before the subject is aware that the investigation focuses on him or her. It is also required that it be maintained in substantial terms throughout the process.

Finally, it is necessary to generate concrete and effective results in the investigation, which excludes both the recognitions that arise in response to the inevitable and those defense strategies aimed at avoiding responsibility by taking advantage of the results already obtained in the investigation. .

The Supreme Court Sentence 1167/2024, of December 19, considers a ground of cassation for error of subsumption by considering that the proven facts should have led to the appreciation of the mitigating circumstance of confession because, despite the fact that the accused failed to the truth in its first manifestations, all the necessary requirements for its application are met.

In the case, the accused voluntarily went to the police shortly after committing the crime, initially offering mendacious versions to avoid responsibility. However, immediately and without interruption, he acknowledged the facts, confessed to being the author of the murder and facilitated the location of the murder weapon, which allowed significant progress in the investigation.

The confession was made before he was aware that the procedure was directed against him, thus fulfilling the requirements of article 21.4 CP, which does not require initial veracity if a decisive and voluntary confession is subsequently provided.

For its part, the High Court Ruling 1158/2024, also dated December 19, rejects a similar reason raised by another appellant seeking the application of confession by considering that, although the temporal requirement is met, the requirement of a truthful confession that “although it is not necessary to coincide in everything, but in the substantial extremes, so that it cannot be accepted when it is tendentious, equivocal or false […] does not hide relevant elements and does not falsely add different ones”.

But whenever the requirements of article 21.4 CP are not strictly met, should a mitigating effect of the sentence be ruled out? The analogous mitigating circumstance of confession (art. 21.7 CP) makes it possible to reduce the punitive effects of the crime in those cases in which, although the temporal requirement is not met (confession prior to knowledge of an investigation against himself), the author recognizes the facts and cooperates effectively with justice.

It is important at this point to highlight that, when delimiting the scope of the analogical mitigating mitigation of confession, it has been pointed out (by all, STS 427/2017, of June 14) that the criminal policy reasons that support its application are weakened when it is lacking. an element implicit in the generic mitigating circumstance: the veracity of the confession. Recognizing the benefit of mitigation for an incomplete or interested confession would distort the justification that legitimizes the reduction of the sentence.

The mitigating circumstance of confession, both in its generic and analogical configuration, shows us the delicate balance between promoting collaboration with justice and guaranteeing that this benefit does not distort the essence of criminal law.

The real challenge lies in interpreting these circumstances rigorously, preventing the reward right from becoming an unjustified safe conduct, but without discouraging sincere and useful cooperation that, ultimately, benefits society.