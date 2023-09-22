Confesses to murder on ballot paper. But it is a fake, reported

He had accused himself of a murder he never committed, and denouncing the fact on a ballot paper in the last political elections.

The ballot was found at the time of counting in the polling station of Villasanta (MB)

For this reason the State Police of the Monza Police Headquarters and Brianza coordinated by Public Prosecutor’s Office of Monza reported a 31-year-old from Villasanta for self-slander. The ballot was found at the time of counting in the Villasanta (MB) polling station, and the writing was found on it.

The writing on the card: “For the police, I killed a man and buried a construction site in the northern area, please give him a Christian burial”

“For law enforcement, I have a man killed and buried in the north area construction site give him a Christian burial please.” Having informed the Prosecutor’s Office, investigations were carried out and once the over one thousand voters of the polling station in question had been identified and selected a first group that could correspond on one side to the author’s profilecarry out complex graphological and digital analyses.

Inspection also with the help of a geologist but no body was found

At the same time, since it could not be ruled out that what was confessed on the form corresponded to the truth, once the place indicated in the abandoned construction site in via Fieramosca di Villasanta had been identified, several inspections were carried out which also culminated in a detailed inspection with the intervention of a geologist.

The 31-year-old explained his gesture solely with the intention of raising a media fuss as he was disappointed by politics

The intervention ruled out that a body had been buried in that area. Once identified, the 31-year-old explained his gesture solely with the intention of raising a media fuss as it disappointed by politics.

