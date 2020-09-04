A resident of the village of Ushakovo in the Vologda Region, suspected of killing his wife and her five-year-old daughter, escaped from the police by jumping out of a second-floor window.

About it reported in the regional UK. The 25-year-old suspect is now wanted.

On September 3, the bodies of a 31-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were found in a burnt house with traces of violent death.

The husband of the murdered woman was detained, who wrote a confession. According to the investigation, the couple quarreled and the man attacked his wife with a knife, and then killed her daughter. Trying to hide the traces of the crime, he set fire to the house.

As told in the UK, during the investigative actions at the police station, the man jumped out of the second floor window and disappeared. It is noted that he was handcuffed. The suspect is now being sought.

It is also reported that according to preliminary examination data, the deceased woman was pregnant.