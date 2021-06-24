Confesercenti, without masks plus 5 billion GDP. Summer, consumption boom

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy continues despite all the indicators are decreasing. However, the delta variant is worrying and there is uncertainty about the vaccination campaign that has been stopped due to too many contradictory messages received, both on the serum mix and on AstraZeneca. But in four days, a novelty is expected, destined to mark the turning point: from 28 June confirmed stop the obligation to use outdoor masks. Summer, the Covid-free one, is now really upon us and is worth many billions of euros for Italy.

According to Confesercenti, – reads the Messaggero – in the third quarter of this year consumption will touch 247 billion euros, against 238 billion in the second quarter and 232 billion in the first quarter, precisely due to the farewell to masks and restrictions. that have accompanied us in the last year and a half of the pandemic. Last summer, when it was not thought that the next wave was upon us but the state of emergency was in force although there were few masks in the holiday resorts, the consumption bar had stopped at 242 billion. So, free yourself from the annoying guardian, the wait is for an increase in consumption of at least 5 billion.