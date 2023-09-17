Murcia City Council and UPTA have organized training sessions to explain the reform of the contribution system to the municipality’s self-employed workers. This event is part of the Consistori’s collaboration agreement with this organization, under which a series of actions are being developed in favor of self-employed workers and entrepreneurial people in the municipality of Murcia, from which almost a hundred have already benefited. of people.

With these actions, the Murcia City Council reinforces its commitment to generating a favorable, adequate and attractive space for entrepreneurship and the development of economic activities in the municipality. We firmly support self-employed workers, as an essential group in the economic boost of Murcia,” said the Councilor for Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment, Mercedes Bernabé.

The first day will be held on September 26 at the Official College of Physiotherapists of the Region of Murcia, at 8:30 p.m., and will be ‘online’. The second training action will take place the following day, September 27, and will be blended at the College of Social Educators, at 6 p.m. The third day will be held on October 24, at 4:30 p.m., at the University of Murcia, through the Entrepreneurship Office, and will be online.

The agreement between Murcia City Council and UPTA covers an advisory and information service for self-employed workers and entrepreneurs in the municipality of Murcia, through which they can make queries that will be attended to by specialized technical personnel; and an information service to the Murcia City Council of each and every one of the developments in regulatory and legislative matters that affect self-employed workers. One objective is its dissemination in the Business Networks and Guidance of the Municipal Employment and Economic Promotion Plan.