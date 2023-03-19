The Murcia Mountaineering Club, with the collaboration of the Cajamurcia Foundation, has organized a cycle of conferences and projections to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Under the title ’70 years in the mountains, Club Montañero de Murcia’, the activities will take place at the Las Claras Cultural Center of the Cajamurcia Foundation, from March 21 to 27, at 7:30 p.m. and with free admission until full capacity is reached.

The cycle begins this Tuesday, March 21, with the talk ‘Cotopaxi 5,897 m., Ecuador’, presented by Miguel Ángel García Gallego and by Arturo Pineda, who will recount his experience on that mountainous wall that reaches almost 6,000 meters. of altitude and that divides the Republic of Ecuador in two halves, “a small country that hides among peaks and jungles some of the most spectacular natural spaces in America.”

The program

Tuesday, 21.

Lecture ‘Cotopaxi 5,897 m, Ecuador’, by Arturo Pineda and presented by Miguel Ángel Gallego.

Wednesday, 22.

Diego Ángel Saura presents the paper ‘Ecuador: sea, earth and fire’.

Thursday, 23.

Lecture ‘Everest Trekking’, also by Arturo Pineda.

Monday, 27.

Antonio Varona and Félix Gómez de León present the paper ‘Cordillera Blanca. The friendly face in times of change’.

Diego Ángel Saura Moreno will be the speaker at the event on Wednesday, March 22, presented by Pepe Séiquer. On this occasion, the documentary ‘Ecuador: sea, earth and fire’ will introduce attendees to the exuberant nature of the archipelago of the Galapagos Islands (a marine reserve and national park declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1978) and will delve into continental Ecuador to publicize its mountains, its tourism and the summits of the volcanoes that make up its orography.

Arturo Pineda, presented again by Miguel Ángel García Gallego, will intervene again, on Thursday, March 23, to offer the conference ‘Everest Trekking’, in which he will recount his experiences as a mountaineer in this “tour suitable for all those trekking people in good physical shape who want to immerse themselves in the world of the Sherpa people, the monasteries lost in the mountains, the yak caravans and the great mountains of the earth”.

Finally, on Monday, March 27, the appointment will be with Antonio Varona and Félix Gómez de León, who, in the presentation entitled ‘Cordillera Blanca. The friendly face in times of change’, they will talk about the expedition to various emblematic summits in times of pandemic and global warming.