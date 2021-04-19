The executive committee of the Conference on the Future of Europe, made up of representatives of the European Commission, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament, has launched this Monday the multilingual digital platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe. All EU citizens are invited to contribute to shaping their own future and that of the whole of Europe. Available in 24 languages, the platform will allow any citizen of the Union to disseminate and exchange their ideas and points of view at online events.

Its aim is to enable any European to speak in a better position on what he expects from the European Union, which should contribute to the future policy formulation and direction of the EU. The joint presidency is committed to following up on the results of the Conference.

The digital platform, which is interactive and multilingual, has been designed for citizens of all Member States to dialogue and debate their proposals among themselves, in the 24 official languages ​​of the EU. Everyone is encouraged to contribute, through the platform, to shape their future, as well as to promote it on social media channels, with the hashtag #ElFuturoEsTuyo.

The platform will ensure full transparency (essential principle of the Conference), as all inputs and results of events will be collected, analyzed, monitored and made public. The main ideas and recommendations of the platform will serve as input to the panels of European citizens and plenary sessions, where they will be submitted to draw up the conclusions of the Conference.

All events will be displayed on an interactive map, allowing citizens to navigate and register online. Organizers will be able to take advantage of the set of tools available on the platform to organize and promote their initiatives.

A respectful debate



All participants and events must observe the Charter of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which establishes rules for respectful debate among all Europeans.

The platform is organized around the following key topics for discussion: climate change and the environment; Health; a stronger and fairer economy; social justice and employment; the EU in the world; values ​​and rights, rule of law, security; digital transformation; European democracy; migration, and education, culture, youth and sport. These topics are complemented by a “free agora” for cross-cutting ideas and other topics (“other ideas”), since citizens will be able to raise any question that interests them: the idea is that the contributions really start from the base.

The platform also provides information on the structure and tasks of the Conference. It is open to all EU citizens, as well as to the institutions and bodies of the Union, national parliaments, national and local authorities and civil society. And all this in full respect of user privacy and EU data protection regulations.