E.It was in keeping with the difficult birth of the Conference on the Future of Europe that its opening ceremony on Sunday was also delayed. It was only twenty minutes, but based on the original plan, it was a full year. The conference should have started on May 9, 2020, on the seventieth anniversary of the Schuman Declaration. In between, there was not only the pandemic, but also a never-ending tug of war between the institutions. Until last Friday it was not even certain whether the kick-off would take place on this year’s Europe Day. At least it succeeded – in Strasbourg, where the European Parliament has not met for more than a year.

Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to speak as the host himself – alongside the Presidents of Parliament, the Commission and the Council of the European Union. In his Sorbonne speech in 2017, the French President presented numerous proposals for reforming the EU and then advocated the conference like no other head of government. On Sunday he presented them as the answer to the pandemic. Europe has shown solidarity over the past year, Macron said. But now it must strengthen its sovereignty, especially in health and industrial policy. “We are lagging behind the Chinese and are taking too long to make investment decisions,” said Macron. In addition, one must re-awaken “democratic enthusiasm” among young Europeans who have suffered badly from the pandemic. Big dreams and ambitions are important, said Macron, without being specific.

Who decides on the reform recommendations?

Not so with David Sassoli. The President of the European Parliament dished up central pro-European demands. The Italian Social Democrat demanded a right of initiative for MEPs; So far, only the EU Commission can propose laws. In addition, the role of the top candidates in the European elections should be strengthened. Finally, it should not be a taboo to talk about the abolition of unanimity in foreign policy, even if that requires the “updating” of the EU Treaty. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not go into this. In her speech she drew an apocalyptic picture of climate change, which “could easily develop the destructive power of wars”. “Fundamental things have to change so that the next generation still has nature around them,” said von der Leyen. The conference should give people, especially the young, hope for the future again.

Shortly before the opening, the rules of procedure for the conference were approved on Sunday. At first sight it was about procedural issues, but actually about power: namely the question of who ultimately decides on reform recommendations. The executive committee, the governing body in which the Council, Parliament and the Commission are each represented by three members with voting rights and must decide by consensus? Or the plenary assembly in which European and national MEPs are in the majority? The institutions had struggled for weeks about this. On Thursday, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s negotiator, threatened to cancel the opening in Strasbourg. The solution that was then found is as complicated as the EU itself.