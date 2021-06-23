After a decade of political turbulence, chaos and violence, Libya was the center of discussion on June 23 in Berlin. At the second international conference to discuss its stability, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the need to hold elections in December. Libya’s acting prime minister has requested the withdrawal of foreign troops. And the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, asked to guarantee international aid to the process.

Libya’s peace hangs by several threads: elections in December, withdrawal of foreign troops and international supervision of the process. This is how this objective was stipulated in the second conference on this African country in Berlin, after the call made by the German Government and the UN.

The meeting was attended by world powers and regional actors, in order to draw a roadmap to achieve stability, in times of tense calm after the ceasefire agreed between the rival factions of the east and west of the country, since last October. 2020.

The position of the United States was established by its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. His speech affirmed the need for Libya to hold the national elections scheduled for December this year. “We share the goal of a sovereign, stable, unified and secure Libya, free from foreign interference,” Blinken added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement at the start of the Second Berlin Conference on Libya at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on June 23, 2021. © Andrew Harnik / REUTERS

Libya is going through a transitional government whose objective is to call elections

Months ago, the UN had selected 75 Libyans to deal with the two conflicting administrations, the eastern and western. The dialogues reached an agreement: to replace the rival factions with an interim government, which would be in charge of supervising an election process for December 24, 2021.

These 75 Libyans ended up electing a three-man presidential council, with Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister. The fractured Libyan parliament endorsed the transitional government in March, and both eastern and western Libya officially transferred power to it.



Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh speaks to officials during the reopening of the road junction that crosses the icy front between east and west in Libya on June 20, 2021. © REUTERS / Ayman al-Sahili

Indeed, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh requested this Wednesday at the second Berlin conference for international help to withdraw foreign troops from Libya.

“There are security concerns about the political process based on the direct and armed control of mercenaries in some areas, the presence of military forces with political dimensions and the presence of some terrorists,” said the Libyan prime minister.

Mercenaries remain in Libya who help the sides in conflict militarily

The mercenaries referred to by Dbeibeh are support groups from different countries, to feed weapons and military intelligence, both to the eastern and western sides. And although the ceasefire agreed in October between the two factions stipulated the immediate withdrawal of these mercenaries, the truth is that they remain immovable from the African country.

For example, the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar has the support of Russian mercenaries, brought in by the Russian company Wagner, as well as from Sudan, Chad and Syria, according to a UN expert report.

The western counterpart, corresponding to the former Libyan government in its capital, Tripoli, has been supported by regular Turkish forces acting as advisers, and by allied Syrian fighters.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during the ‘Second Berlin Conference on Libya’ at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on June 23, 2021. © Michael Sohn / Pool via REUTERS

But several diplomats at the conference assure that “it is not realistic to assume that Turkey will leave Libya again. They have established military bases here. The same for Russia with its Wagner mercenaries.”

Given the danger of Libya’s transition to a peaceful government, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas declared prior to the start of Wednesday’s conference in Berlin that the participants seek to “ensure that there is international support.” to shore up the peace of the Libyans.

A decade of civil conflict after the death of dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi

They were 42 years in power. Gaddafi, the former Libyan dictator, violently suppressed the rebellion of his opponents in 2011, turning NATO forces as an enemy. Cornered by the military advance of the international coalition, he fled from Tripoli to Sirte, where he was besieged for several weeks, until he was wounded and fell into the hands of the rebels. The latter executed him on October 20, 2011, and since then, the country has been completely fragmented into various military groups.

Three years later, the military commander Khalifa Haftar, figure commander of the Libyan east, ordered the dissolution of the Congress in Tripoli, then dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood. The lawmakers refused, backed in part by Islamists and jihadists from the Islamic State group in Benghazi.

Given the confrontation of powers, Haftar set up a parallel government with its own institutions in eastern Libya, to confront Tripoli. Thus began the battle for this city and a civil war in 2014.



General Khalifa Haftar speaks during a press conference at a sports club in Abyar, a small town in eastern Benghazi, on May 21, 2014. © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Libya’s civil war between east and west is seven years unsolved

The conflict attracted international support, given that an important asset was at stake: the export of oil, of which Libya is rich. On the one hand, Haftar’s Libyan National Army had the support of the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, while Turkey and Syria gave their support to the Tripoli government.

Thus the years passed, until in 2020, after 14 months of a failed assault by the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli, political progress began to be glimpsed.

The United Nations managed to mediate a ceasefire in October 2020, and rival sides from the East and West negotiated to resume oil exports.

But despite Haftar’s military failure in Tripoli, the commander remains powerful and his Libyan National Army takes key positions, such as the southern border with Algeria where it was deployed last week.

Meanwhile, a large number of armed groups, which are reluctant to lay down the power gained through arms after the death of Gaddafi, would be in charge of proposing possible candidates for the elections. In such a way that for international experts, the scenario of free and fair elections, and a withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries, raises deep doubts.

With Reuters