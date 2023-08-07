Recco – The Town Hall of Recco today, Monday 7 August, hosts a conference organized by the Brothers of Italy on “liberal reforms for a fairer justice” launched by the Meloni government. The political appointment is scheduled for 17.30 in the council chamber of the Municipality led by Mayor Carlo Capurro, an exponent of FdI.

An initiative that has justice as its theme and will bring together leading exponents of the party also in charge of the choices and strategies in view of the municipal elections in Recco in 2024. In fact, the Honorable Matteo Rosso (FdI Regional Coordinator), Senator Gianni Berrino, the Honorable Paola Frassinetti (Undersecretary of Education and Merit), Stefano Balleari (provincial coordinator and group leader of the Liguria Region FdI), Carlo Gandolfo ( Mayor of Recco), Simona Ferro (Liguria Region Councillor), Augusto Sartori (Liguria Region Tourism Councilor), Alessandro Vaccaro (former president of the Genoa Bar Association), Fabiana Cilio (President of the Ligurian Penal Chamber), Antonio Oppicelli ( citizen coordinator FdI Genoa). The meeting will be moderated by Giuseppe Murolo, regional head of the FdI culture department.

“After years of creeping civil war on the field of justice, – underlines the party in a statement – we are proud to have launched a first package of reforms that restore guarantees to citizens without depriving the judiciary of investigative tools. From the reform of interceptions, which aims to prevent the publication of evidence of no criminal relevance and aimed only at the media pillory, to the reformulation of the crime of trafficking in influences, from guarantee interrogation before arrest to the abolition of the crime of office, a liberal reform is outlined that restores rights and dignity to citizens. An expected reform, a realized reform”.