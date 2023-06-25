Rapallo – I am energy and infrastructure to hold the bench on the second day of the Rapallo conference. The Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinpraise the regasifier of Piombino (and in three years from Liguria), capable of storing “five billion cubic meters of gas from all over the world” and announces that the State has bought energy at a good price, reserves are at 80% and this it could translate into a calmer period for bills, even if in reality “this depends on international factors that are very difficult to read” – and the situation in Russia is not helping.

Pichetto also clarifies the government’s position on the European green policies: «We are not sceptical, but we ask for greater gradualness in achieving the objectives. There is no doubt that action must be taken on emissions, and also on the capture of carbon dioxide, which Europe has not yet understood. The main road is electric, but there may be internal combustion engines and biofuels. It is the approach accepted by the G7, not by the EU. After all, we are a large producer of biofuels, other countries are not». The other bet is hydrogen and nuclear: «When the small reactor technology is available, I will propose it. I also believe a lot in hydrogen. Our country has invested 3.6 billion on this technology, and we are the European gateway for hydrogen to arrive» concludes the minister.

On energy neutrality, the Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini he puts the load of 90: «To say “electric only” means being ignorant or on China’s payroll». The minister announces the first board of directors of the reborn Società per il Ponte sul Strait for the day after tomorrow, on which he expects to see the first cars in 2032. Gronda: there is «a pact with the Ligurians, all the authorizations from superintendents and the ministry of Culture are welcome, but I have eliminated the word “no” from the Procurement Code».

Luigi Ferraris, CEO of the FS Italiane Group, Fabio Lazzerini, CEO of ITA Airways, and Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia at the Young Industrialists conference in Rapallo

And the CEO of Autostrade, Roberto Tomasi, reveals an interlocution with MIT to spread the costs of the infrastructure (which are reversed directly on the ticket at the toll booth) over the useful life of the work and not over the time of the concession, thus lightening the immediate cost burden on users. The number one of the Railways, Luigi Ferrarisexplains that the high-speed lines are saturated: in the need for investments of 125 billion estimated for the network in the coming years, there will also be the doubling of the Rome-Florence line and the separation, in the stations, of local railway traffic from that of Italo and Frecciarossa. Faced with these figures, we need to think of an argument on private capital, even with “solutions that allow the state to maintain control of the companies involved”.

With high speed fully available, he says Fabio LazzeriniCEO of Ita Airways, some short-haul airline routes could be abolished, in favor of combined train-plus-air solutions to connect Italian cities to Fiumicino by rail and thus favor international connections (examples: Florence-New York or Beijing-Milan Central).