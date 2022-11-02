Dhe North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) expects an agreement between the federal and state governments on further relief in the energy crisis. “We really have to create clarity now,” Wüst said on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday before the Prime Minister’s talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the afternoon.

Wüst called the federal-state talks at the beginning of October “not a glorious newspaper”. Now both sides are noticeably better prepared, the open points are manageable.

Wüst admitted that at the end of the day, in some places, “perhaps not quite satisfied” could be. Already in the preparation of the talks, it was agreed “that some things will now run until next year or the year after that, and then we’ll check again whether what we agree on today is really okay”.

Chancellor Scholz and the heads of government of the federal states will discuss the implementation and financing of the so-called third relief package in Berlin this afternoon. Among other things, Wüst sees a further need for discussion on the gas price brake, which should come into effect in February if possible after a one-off payment in December. Then there will still be a gap in January, in which people will not receive any relief, said the CDU politician

In addition, Wüste called for justice for people with oil and wood pellet heating systems. The prices for these fuels have only been going up for months. “It’s going to have to be talked about,” he said.

The Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) spoke out in favor of regulating the price of oil on the RBB in the morning. The federal government must set a limit here. The Rhineland-Palatinate head of government Malu Dreyer (SPD) called for constructive cooperation between the federal and state governments. “With three relief packages and a special fund worth 200 billion euros for a gas price brake and also with the additional funds for refugee accommodation, the federal government has already taken important steps to mitigate the burdens caused by Russia,” said Dreyer to the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland”: “Significant is that the federal and state governments are pulling together.”