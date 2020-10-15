Highlights: India reprimanded Pakistan in digital meeting of Foreign Ministers of Commonwealth countries

India said, neighboring country is the focal point of terrorism, there are many terrorists who have UN ban

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made the allegation pointing to Kashmir

new Delhi

In a digital meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth countries, India on Wednesday reprimanded Pakistan, saying that it pretends to be a victim of terrorism when it is itself a promoter of state-sponsored terrorism. Without naming Pakistan directly, India said that the neighboring country is the focal point of terrorism and there is a large number of terrorists who have been banned by the United Nations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed to Kashmir, alleging that a country in South Asia was promoting militant nationalism to illegally make demographic changes in the disputed region. Subsequently, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (Western), Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply.

‘Massacre your own people’

At the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Commonwealth countries, Swaroop Foreign Minister S.K. Representing Jaishankar. Swaroop said, ‘When we heard him saying about a country in South Asia, we wondered why he is telling himself like this and it is not surprising that it is saying that it is a country called the whole state. Known as a promoter of sponsored terrorism who pretends to be a victim of terrorism himself. He said, “We heard it from a country that massacred its own people 49 years ago.” Swaroop said that it is the same country which has the title of being the focal point of terrorism and which keeps a large number of terrorists who are banned by the United Nations. He said, “The only dispute that it has alleged in the disputed area today is that it has illegally occupied some parts which have to be evacuated today or tomorrow.”

Discussion on dealing with Corona epidemic

Swaroop also attacked Pakistan for violating the rights of minorities in our country. He said, ‘A country that pretends to the rights of religious minorities in other places while crushing the rights of its own minorities and has in fact tragically misused this platform.’ Qureshi said in his address that while the world is fighting the corona virus epidemic, a country in South Asia is targeting religious minorities by spreading divisions and hatred among communities. At the same time, Swaroop spoke about India’s assistance to various countries in dealing with Kovid-19 and said that the world is struggling on an economic and social level due to the epidemic and at such a time the values ​​and principles of the Commonwealth are more relevant. went.