Conference League, where to see Roma-Feyenoord: here’s where to watch the last final of the season for the Italian teams on TV or in streaming

Great expectations for the final of Conference League which will see the protagonist Rome against the Dutch of the Feyenoord. It is from the victory of the Champions League ofInter 10 years ago that an Italian did not play in a final of an international competition. The Giallorossi arrive at the challenge with the weight of 14 years from the last trophy raised, the Italian Cup, and 61 years from the only European cup won, or the Fairs Cup.

“For Roma, finishing in a qualifying position in the Europa League is normal,” said the coach on the eve Mourinho – This final is history, which has already been written to get here and play a European final after so many years, but when you get to the final you have to do everything possible to write the true story, which is to win the final. “

Where to see Rome-Feyennord

The first final of Conference League this is played at the stadium Kombetare Arena of Tirana, Albania, and unfortunately was preceded by scuffles, fights and violence between the fans of both teams and the police. The match can be followed at 21:00 in clear up TV8 but it will also be streamed on DAZN and from Sky on channels Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K and on the canal 251 of the satellite.

Roma-Feyenoord, probable formations

Rome (3-4-2-1): 1 Rui Patricio, 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibanez, 2 Karsdorp, 4 Cristante, 77 Mkhitaryan, 59 Zalewski; 22 Zaniolo, 7 Pilgrims; 9 Abraham. (87 Fuzato, 5 Vina, 11 Carles Perez, 14 Shomurudov, 15 Maitland Niles, 17 Veretout, 24 Kumbulla, 27 Sergio Oliveira, 37 Spinazzola, 52 Bove, 64 Afena Gyan, 92 El Shaarawy). All: Mourinho.

Feyenoord (4-2-1-3): 21 Marciano, 3 Geertruida, 18 Trauner, 4 Senesi, 5 Malacia; 17 Aursnes, 10 Kocku; 26 Til; 14 Nelson, 33 Dessers, 7 Left. (16 Cajacaru, 30 Jansen, 2 Pedersen, 6 Hendrix, 9 Jahanbakhsh, 28 Toornstra, 11 Linssen, 13 Sandler, 23 Walemark, 25 Hendriks, 32 Hall). All .: Slot.

Referee: Kovacs (Romania)

