1. FC Heidenheim continues its European Cup adventure in the round of 16 playoffs of the Conference League against FC Copenhagen. The Bundesliga club will initially play against the leaders of the Danish league, who played in the Champions League last season. A week later in Heidenheim the decision will be made as to whether the Ostalb club will make it into the round of the best 16. The games are scheduled for February 13th and 20th. Heidenheim could have avoided playoffs. Coach Frank Schmidt’s team missed out on a direct place in the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against FC St. Gallen from Switzerland on Thursday evening. A win would have been enough for a place in the top eight of the Conference League table. This would have meant that Heidenheim, who led until a quarter of an hour before the end of the game, would have avoided the detour through the playoff round.

The European Cup debutants finished the league phase of the competition with ten points in 16th place and thus as the last of the seeded teams. This means that the only German representative in the Conference League has the advantage of playing the second leg in their own stadium.

After six matchdays, Copenhagen was in 18th place (eight points) and was now drawn against Heidenheim. According to the regulations, KAA Gent from Belgium was possible as another opponent for the intermediate round.