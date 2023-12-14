Fiorentina drew 1-1 at Ferencvaros on the last day of the Conference League group stage and closed Group F in first place with 12 points, +2 on the Hungarians who will go to the playoffs with the teams that come down from Europe League. The home team took the lead with Zachariassen in the 3rd minute but the Italian team equalized with Ranieri in the 28th minute. However, it was an unlucky match for Nico Gonzalez, who was forced off on a stretcher in the 20th minute of the first half due to a thigh muscle problem.