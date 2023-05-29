We are about to meet the new UEFA Conference League champion: Fiorentina or the West Ham, next June 7. Meanwhile, it’s time to get into what will be the Conference League of the 2023/2024 season.
Although it still seems a bit far away, the reality is that it is already taking shape because the first round will be defined next August
Here we leave you the most relevant data of the European contest:
When does the 2023/24 Conference League start and end?
The first round to qualify for the Conference League will begin next Thursday July 13, while the final is already agreed to be played on May 29, 2024, at the Agia Sofia Stadium, located in Nea Filadelfeia, north of Athens, Greece
When is the draw for the 2023/24 Conference League group stage?
The draw for the 2023/24 Europa League group stage will take place after the conclusion of the play-offs.
How do the 2023/24 Conference League pots work?
The Conference League is made up of 32 teams that are divided into four pots of eight teams each. During the draw, the balls of each team will be drawn, being distributed in the different groups
Before the group stage there are three qualifying rounds and a knockout round (split into a main path and a champions path for those who progress from the Champions League and Europa League champions path). Neither team qualifies directly for the group stage.
Who is already qualified for the 2023/24 Conference League?
As we have mentioned in the previous point, there are no teams that automatically qualify for this European competition as in the Champions League or Europa League. We still don’t know which teams will participate in Conference.
How does the qualifying phase work in the 2023/24 Conference League?
As in the Champions League, qualifying for this competition is divided into two routes: Champions Route and League Route. Unlike the UCL, the Champions League will be contested by those clubs that have lost qualifying matches in the Champions League, and consequently have been relegated to the Conference League qualifiers.
The previous phase of the Conference consists of a first qualifying round. Subsequently, it will go to the second qualifying round, which is where the teams that come from the different routes enter: Champions Route and League Route, later a third round that will be formed by 64 teams to later give way to the play offs made up of 44 clubs of which 32 will remain for the group stage of the Conference League.
Teams classified for the preview of the League route:
Aston Villa (England), Arouca, Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal), AZ (Netherlands), Aberdeen, Hearts of Midlothian (Scotland), Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), Partizan, Vojvodina (Serbia), Brann, Bodo Glimt, Rosenberg ( Norway), Copenhagen (Denmark), Hajduk Split, Osijek, Rijeka (Croatia), Bruges, Gent (Belgium), Lucerne (Switzerland), PAOK, Aris (Greece), Viktoria Pilsen, Bohemians (Czech Republic), Besiktas (Turkey) , Omonia Nicosia, APOEL, AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Beitar Jerusalem, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Macabbi Tel Aviv (Israel), Djurgardens, Hammarby, Kalmar (Sweden), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Sepsi, FCSB (Romania), Sabah , Neftchi Baku , Qäbälä (Azerbaijan), Zalaegerszegi, Kecskeméti, Debreceni (Hungary), Legia Warsaw, Lech Poznán, Pogón Szczecin (Poland), Ordabasy, Aktobe (Kazakhstan), Spartak Trnava (Slovakia), Celje (Slovenia), Torpedo Zhodino (Belarus), Pterocub Hincesti (Moldova), Kaun Zalgiris (Lithuania), Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Hezegovina), KuPS (Finland), Differdage 03 (Luxembourg), Auda (Latvia).
Teams qualified for the first qualifying round
Tobol (Kazakhstan), Dunajska Steçreda, Zilina (Slovakia), Maribor, Domzale (Slovenia), Dinamo Minsk, Isloch Minsk (Belarus), Zimbru, Milsami Orheu (Moldova), Zeljeznicar, Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Honka, Haka ( Finland), Progress Niedercorn. F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg), Riga, RFS (Latvia), Drita, Gjilani (Kosovo), Derry City, Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic (Republic of Ireland), Urartu, Ararat-Armenia, Alashkert (Armenia), Crusaders, Linfield , Glentoran (Northern Ireland), Egnatia (Albania), Vikingur Gota, HB torshavn, B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands), Levadia. Paide Linnameeskond (Estonia), Birkirkara, Gzira United , Balzan (Malta) Torpedo Kutaisi, Dinamo Batumi, Dila Gori (Georgia), Makedonija, Shkupi, Shkëndija (North Macedonia) Vaduz (Liechtenstein), Connah’s Quay Nomads, Peny Bont , Haverfordwest County (Wales), Bruno´s Magpies, Europa (Gibraltar) Vikingur Reykjavik, KA (Iceland), Sutjeska, Arsenal Tivat (Montenegro) Inter Club d´Escaldes, Santa Coloma (Andorra), Virtus, Cosmos (San Marino)
