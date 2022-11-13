Authorities and businesspeople debate the future of democracy and the economy at the “Lide Brazil Conference – New York” on November 14th and 15th

Grupo Lide (Business Leaders) is holding this Monday and Tuesday (14-15.Nov.2022) the 1st edition of the “Lide Brazil Conference”, at the Harvard Club, in New York, in the United States. The event will be from 10 am to 2 pm (Brasilia time). It aims to debate respect for freedom, democracy and the economy of Brazil from 2023.

O Lide Brazil Conference will have the participation of ministers from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), in addition to monetary authorities, representatives of class entities, public and private managers and more than 260 entrepreneurs.

The opening will be held by the former President of the Republic, Michel Temer (2016-2019). The event will have 2 panels: “Brazil and respect for freedom and democracy” and “Brazil’s Economy from 2023”. The mediation of the debate will be made by the journalist of the Globo Group Merval Pereira.

The event will have Live broadcast🇧🇷 O Power 360 will also broadcast on the digital newspaper channel on YouTube (subscribe and turn on notifications🇧🇷

Here is the schedule and exhibitors:

1st day – Panel “Brazil and respect and freedom for democracy” Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF and president of the TSE; Carmen Lúcia, minister of the STF; Dias Toffoli, Minister of the STF; Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF; Luís Roberto Barroso, Minister of the STF; Ricardo Lewandowski (STF); Carlos Ayres Britto, former minister and former president of the STF; Antonio Anastasia, Minister of the TCU.

2nd day – Panel “Brazil’s Economy from 2023” Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank; Henrique Meirelles, former finance minister and former BC president; Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban; Joaquim Levy, director of Banco Safra and former finance minister; Pérsio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank; Rodrigo Garcia, governor of São Paulo; Rubens Ometto, chairman of Cosan’s Board of Directors.



For the chairman do Lide, the former Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade Luiz Fernando Furlan, the 1st edition of the Lide Brazil Conference renew the “mission to stimulate dialogue between the productive and public sectors, always aiming at the sustainable development of Brazil, in a correct and assertive way”. “The success of this event is already due to the confirmation of the exhibitors, and the great demand from the business community.”

Lide’s president, businessman João Doria Neto, says that the event consolidates the group’s role in setting the national agenda of socioeconomic priorities and contributing to the credibility of the country’s image abroad. “We are bringing, in an innovative way, to the US, important and respected leaders from different sectors and powers. Certainly, the result of the discussions will bring important reflections on Brazil’s priorities from 2023 onwards, as well as raising the perception of Brazil’s socioeconomic scenario abroad.”

Former São Paulo governor João Doria, founder and current vice-chairman of Lide’s Advisory Board, reaffirms the productive sector’s interest in institutional and economic issues. “The LIDE Brazil Conference – New York will be the first major post-election debate, which will bring together hundreds of prominent names in the business and public sector around issues relevant to Brazil. This event will better explain to international investors the scenario of Brazil in democracy and economy from 2023 onwards.”

O Lide Brazil Conference – New York is an initiative of Lide with institutional support from BACC (Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce). BACC is headquartered in New York and is an independent, non-profit organization that aims to stimulate dialogue, trade, investment and cultural ties between Brazil and the United States, between the public and private sectors, as well as to be a facilitator to develop networking between representatives of the productive sector from both countries.