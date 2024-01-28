Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/28/2024 – 22:01

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, participated in the opening of the National Education Conference, in Brasília (DF), this Sunday (28). He highlighted that the document to be prepared by the 30th will guide the education plan to be delivered as a bill to the National Congress.

During the discussions, the event was attended by around 2,500 people, including representatives from various educational segments and social sectors, as well as entities that work in education.

At the opening of the event, in front of students, professionals and representatives of entities from across the country, he listed the difficulties that the government encountered at the beginning of 2023 in the field of education and what actions were implemented. “To rebuild the MEC, it was necessary to rebuild the budget”, he explained. He added the need to improve planning (which includes the education plan), establish partnerships and improve the services provided.

He argued that the proposals to be debated during the National Education Conference are the results of discussions held in more than 1.3 meetings in at least 4.3 thousand municipalities in all federative units in Brazil. He lamented the series of difficulties encountered and guaranteed that Brazilian teachers will once again be valued. The minister contextualized that social inequalities are problematic.

“It is still a harsh reality that often the only good food a child or young person will have during the day is when they go to school (…) There are states with less than 30% of literate children”. The minister also highlighted that education was covered with resources from the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) and that there will be conditions for the poorest to enter higher education. “We will have Fies Social and Prouni”.