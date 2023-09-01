From the eternal Dzeko to the Icelandic Cinderella of Breidablik. In an evening of emotions and twists, between goals and victories in extra time, the table for the group stage of the 2023/24 Conference League was completed. The names of the last 22 teams that will participate in the third European competition have emerged since the return of the playoffs. Among the big names are Fenerbahce, Eintracht Frankfurt, Aston Villa, Lille and Bruges. Tomorrow at 14, in Montecarlo, the draw for the group stage, in which the Italian Fiorentina will also participate.

After the success of the first leg, Fenerbahce did it again in Holland by beating Twente thanks to a goal from a penalty by 37-year-old Dzeko, the idol of the Turkish fans. David’s goal, in the 108th minute of extra time, gave Lille qualification on the field of a combative Rijeka. Eintracht Frankfurt beat Levski Sofia at home, Besiktas (Aboubakar’s masterpiece goal) knocked out Dinamo Kiev, Genk won in Cyprus with Apoel Nicosia and Nordsjaelland celebrated in Belgrade at Partizan. Poker of Paok Thessaloniki, trio of Aston Villa (although without Zaniolo, who has already played the qualifiers with Galatasaray), of Viktoria Plzen and of Ferencvaros. Penalties make Az Alkmaar, Genk and Legia Warsaw happy. The Slovaks of Spartak Trnava sign the feat with a goal in the 106th minute, Bruges equalized with Osasuna eliminating them with a goal by Skov Olsen, ex Bologna. Hjk Helsinki overturns the first leg defeat, Bodoe Glimt celebrates with a penalty in the 100th minute and Cinderella Breidablik hits a goal, that of the group stage of a European cup, never achieved before by an Icelandic team. The Kazakhs of Astana, the Israelis of Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Kosovars of Ballkani pass, even without winning, thanks to the results of the first leg.