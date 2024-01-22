The conference accompanying the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX) was launched at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The conference, which is held under the slogan “Unmanned Systems… Advancing to New Spaces for Emerging Technologies and Unprecedented Impacts,” and organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defense and the EDGE Group, the strategic partner, will feature 26 speakers from experts in unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. From all over the world, who discussed the future trends of the sector at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), in the presence of more than 200 delegations.

The conference was launched ahead of the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions, which are scheduled to start today until January 25.

The Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, said in his opening speech: “The UAE is proud to host such events that launch the work system towards new horizons of development and growth in the field of unmanned systems industries, robotics and artificial intelligence, in addition to simulation, training and uses. In the military and civilian sectors, we aspire, during this first event of its kind in the Middle East, to achieve our strategic goals to keep pace with the information boom, and to establish our digital footprint to achieve a better future with the support of our wise leadership.”

The Minister of State for Defense Affairs added: “The conference aims to provide a global platform that brings together officials and decision makers, along with innovative minds in the scientific fields, unmanned systems industries, and artificial intelligence, to discuss the topics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the information boom, and the role of artificial intelligence in moving systems to greater heights.” We also highlight the latest scientific and technical developments in these fields, and share with you the best practices followed in these sectors, as learning about the latest scientific developments and modern technologies in this vital sector during the sixth edition of this event strengthens the UAE’s position as a global center for hosting exhibitions and conferences. Specialized in the field of unmanned systems, simulation and training. In turn, the head of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the UMEX and SIMTEX exhibitions, Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, said, “The conference accompanying the UMEX and SIMTEX exhibitions contributes to providing a strategic platform that embraces under its umbrella the most prominent experts, specialists, decision-makers and officials from… All over the world, to discuss the growth prospects of the unmanned systems industry by exchanging views and ideas, and exploring opportunities for development, growth and the future of these systems. The two exhibitions and the accompanying conference are the only two events in the Middle East region in this vital and promising field for the future.” For his part, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, said: “The conference was attended by high-level decision-makers, diplomatic missions, industry leaders, officials, experts and researchers in the unmanned systems, simulation and training sector, and this is in line with our strategies at ADNEC Group to support promising vital sectors. It enhances the competitiveness of national companies at the local and global levels.” This year, the conference includes four keynote presentations, three discussion sessions, and a side conversation. Pioneers in the sector presented presentations centered around their areas of expertise. The conference was launched ahead of the “UMEX” and “SemTEX” exhibitions, whose activities are scheduled to begin today, Tuesday until next Thursday, and focuses on the topic “The future of autonomous systems…the human endeavor towards a digital world,” where a dynamic and information-rich experience awaits participants, characterized by a mixture of technical visions. And the process and forward-looking discussions on the integration of unmanned systems and their future across various sectors.