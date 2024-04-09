Greater support for innovative businesses and the development of young talents, focusing on new technologies and the training of digital skills for future generations. This and much more during the conference held today at the Europe Experience in Rome on “Digital transition and artificial intelligence: challenges and opportunities for the future” promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators – in collaboration with the Offices of the European Parliament in Italy. During the work, attention was paid to the tools made available to the European Union on the digital transition and the regulation of artificial intelligence, highlighting the importance of growth for the business world, but highlighting the need for a greater commitment towards training and development of new skills. On this last point of particular interest, the intervention of the National Cybersecurity Agency which, in addition to highlighting the need for greater commitment to data protection, also underlined by the Board of the Guarantor, focused attention on the challenges for security of digital spaces and the creation of new professional figures to stem the phenomenon of cybercrime. Of particular relevance are the interventions of MEPs Covassi, Benifei and Adinolfi on the state of the European Union's active policies with a view to supporting businesses, valorising the territory, developing talent and regulating AI.

“One month before the final vote on the AI ​​regulation, a discussion between European decision-makers and national actors is important. Democracy means listening and participation.” This is the authoritative warning of Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy. “The appeal of young Italian innovators is for a greater commitment on the part of Europe to support businesses, startups and future generations, expanding both the investments and the tools provided for the economic and social development of Italy and the rest of the world. 'European Union – thus the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri. “We are honored by the participation of the main entities from the world of institutions and businesses who gathered today during our conference for a private public dialogue on challenges and opportunities for the future of the digital transition. An important starting point also in view of the next European elections which we hope will bring, also through our appeal, an increasingly inclusive and expansive vision for the growth of the innovation ecosystem. Special thanks to the European Parliament Offices in Italy and to director Corazza for their precious support”. President Ferrieri concludes.

“Digital innovation and artificial intelligence offer great opportunities and pose risks. To grasp the former and mitigate the latter, attention and awareness are essential, which must be pursued on the one hand with an increase in the number of specialists and on the other with transversal and multidisciplinary training for all.” Says Paolo Atzeni, Director of Capacity and Skills Development at the National Cybersecurity Agency. Numerous actors intervened during the works including: Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy; Guido Scorza, Board of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data at The Italian Data Protection Authority; Brando Benifei, MEP and head of delegation of the Democratic Party in the European Parliament; Beatrice Covassi, MEP, Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament; Paolo Atzeni, Director of Capacity and Skills Development at the National Cybersecurity Agency; William Nonnis, Technical Operational Analyst for digitalisation and innovation at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, PNRR Mission structure; Maurizio Pimpinella, President of the Association of Payment Service Providers and the Italian Digital Hub Foundation; Giovanni Zazzerini, INSME General Secretary; Luana Lavecchia, Public Policy and Government Relations Manager, Italy and Greece TikTok; Marcello Ferraguzzi, President of the Odcec Subsidized Finance Commission; Andrea Romagnoli, Project Manager of Lazio Innova; Paolo Cancelli, Director of the Pontifical Antonianum University; Dario Carrera, Social Innovation and Impact Economy Impact Hub Rome; Massimiliano Ambra, Rectorate of Innovation and Relations with Industry at the Campus Bio Medico University of Rome; Pietro Lanza, Director Sales Technology IBM; Nicola Grandis, CEO of ASC27; Matteo Saltarello, CEO and Co-founder of TAC; Stefano Toro, Founder of Prolaw.