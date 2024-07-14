Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/14/2024 – 19:43

“There is no human rights policy without a budget. The rest is fantasy. A perverse fantasy that makes people believe in things that will never come true. I ask everyone to keep in mind that the fight for human rights is a fight in the field of political economy, in the financial-budgetary field.”

With these words, the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, opened the 5th National Conference on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which began this Sunday (14) and will continue until Wednesday (17).

In addition to asking for more resources for human rights, Silvio Almeida assured that the federal government is open to dialogue with all governors to implement the New Living Without Limits planlaunched in 2023. With R$6.5 billion in investments from various ministries in 95 actions throughout the country, the New Living Without Limits has, so far, the adhesion of five states: Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Paraíba and Piauí. Rio Grande do Norte, Espírito Santo, Alagoas and Pará are in the adhesion process.

“The New Life Without Limits depends on this new agreement after what has devastated us in recent years. We will talk to all the governors who want to make human rights and disability policies a reality. I don’t care what party they are from. If they are governors, we will talk. The federal government will not stand in the way of implementing public policies,” the minister declared.

Special fund

President of the Committee for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the Chamber of Deputies, Congressman Weliton Prado (Solidariedade-MG) said he was committed to creating the National Fund for Persons with Disabilities. “Our top priority in the Chamber of Deputies is to guarantee the National Fund for Persons with Disabilities. This is essential. We have funds for Children and the Elderly. We have to guarantee a fund to ensure that policies for persons with disabilities are implemented,” he highlighted.

The parliamentarian recalled that the committee approved a fund of 0.5% of lottery prizes for the Associations of Parents and Friends of the Exceptional (Apae). “We are trying to approve it in the Chamber’s Plenary so that this becomes law,” he emphasized.

He cited as joint challenges for the federal government and the Chamber of Deputies the mapping of people with disabilities, with the national unification of records, the increase in the per capita income limit per family to receive the Continuous Benefit Payment (BPC) and the regulation of the biopsychosocial assessment of the New Living Without Limits.

With 1,200 participants from all over the country, the 5th National Conference on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities marks the return of this type of event after eight years. The meeting is the result of 453 municipal conferences, 51 regional conferences or forums, a free conference on cultural accessibility and 27 conferences held in all federative units.

Maria da penha

Activist Maria da Penha, who named the law to combat violence against women after becoming paraplegic after being attacked by her then-husband, participated in the opening event via video. She recalled that the challenges to ensuring the rights of people with disabilities are long-standing.

“At the beginning of my paraplegia, I participated here in Fortaleza in the activism for the cause of people with disabilities. Among other achievements, such as accessible public transport, in the late 1980s we managed to ensure that people with spinal cord injuries received the supplies to perform bladder catheterization and ensure that they would not lose their kidney function,” he recalled.

Maria da Penha highlighted the lack of accessibility during her trips around the country after the law was passed in 2006. “With the advent of the Maria da Penha Law, I began traveling all over Brazil. When necessary, I would mention the accessibility issues I had encountered in that city. On one of my first trips, when I arrived at the hotel after midnight, I was unable to enter the apartment because the front door was too narrow. I waited a long time until they found another available hotel,” she recalled.

Decades-long struggle

Vice-president of the National Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Conade), Décio Gomes Santiago highlighted that the fight to guarantee the rights of the category has been going on for decades. “The golden generation [das pessoas com deficiência] there was no point of negotiation. This generation, in the 1988 Constitution, we managed to include an article for people with disabilities without any federal deputy, together with all of civil society”, he stressed.

The National Secretary for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, Anna Paula Feminellarecalled that the conference participants themselves faced challenges in coming to Brasilia.

“We left our territories, our families, our institutions. We left by boat, we left for a situation of uncertainty. This required a lot of effort from many of us, a lot of audacity too. Many of you came by boat, ferry, bus, bicycle, plane and, on these trips, you met many people who were surprised to see us on our way to Brasilia,” he highlighted.

Next actions

In addition to implementing the New Living Without Limits program, the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship has listed actions to be adopted by the federal government. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will soon sign a decree regulating the creation of a sunflower chain to identify people with hidden disabilities. Another decree will create the National Registry System for People with Autism Spectrum Disorder, to facilitate the issuance of national identification cards for this segment of society.

The ministry also promised to expand cooperation with multilateral organizations to guarantee the rights of people with disabilities. The ministry will also open a public consultation on the 4th National Report on Compliance with the Inter-American Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities.

Finally, a joint ordinance from the Ministries of Human Rights and Citizenship and Management and Innovation in Public Services will establish procedures to improve accessibility in public buildings.

Care

The event is being held with all due care to ensure understanding by people with hearing and visual impairments. After the screening of the video of the National Anthem at the opening, a group of interpreters performed the version of the Anthem in Brazilian Sign Language (Libras), with a request that the audience not stand up out of respect for wheelchair users.

The other musical numbers, the performance of Asa Branca by accordionist Luzico do Acordeon and two songs by Brasilia rapper Felipe Costa, who has part of his right leg amputated, were also performed in Libras. Before the screening of the video of Maria da Penha, a voice gave an audio description of the scene. All speeches were interpreted in sign language.

Schedule

On Monday (15), lectures will address the five thematic axes of the conference. The discussions aim to strengthen the construction of inclusive public policies and ensure the rights of people with disabilities in Brazil.

The five thematic axes are as follows:

• Strategies to maintain and improve social control, ensuring the participation of people with disabilities;

• Guaranteed access for people with disabilities to public policies and unified biopsychosocial assessment;

• Financing the promotion of the rights of people with disabilities;

• Citizenship and Accessibility;

• The challenges for universal communication.

Tuesday (16) will be dedicated to in-depth discussions on the thematic axes by the working groups. The final plenary session will be held on the last day, Wednesday, followed by the presentation of the Brasília Charter. The conference is scheduled to close at 5 pm.