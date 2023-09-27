Rectificar will offer free itinerant service for the Rural Environmental Registry in partnership with unions

A CNA (Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil) launched on Monday (September 25, 2023) the Rectificar program, which aims to encourage the regularization of rural producers in the CAR (Rural Environmental Registry).

This is an itinerant initiative. It is currently in force in 4 municipalities in Minas Gerais: Presidente Olegário, Lagoa Grande, Vazante and Lagamar. The expectation is to expand to cities in Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia in the following weeks.

The project is carried out in partnership with local farmer unions. If a rural producer is interested in getting the CAR rectified, they should contact labor representatives in their municipalities.

The unions will receive a contractor from the CNA to make the Rectification possible. The confederation stated that it will train professionals for the initiative.

Regularization brings benefits to rural producers, he said Claudia Mendes, CNA technician. She cites an example: many financial institutions are reluctant to grant credit to rural entrepreneurs with irregular status. Some lines, such as the Safra Plan, offer lower interest rates for those whose accounts are up to date.

The program will offer free regularization. Claudia says it will be an expensive service, but that it is an investment, not an expense. Although the CAR registration is Free, but it is common for companies to charge for the service.

Those most impacted by deregularity are small agricultural businesses due to misinformation. They tend to see the rectification of the CAR as an expense and not as an investment, says Claudia.

“The producer has to understand that CAR does not bring harm, but benefits. Because with it regularized, you access the market in a different way” declared to Entrepreneurial Power.

Cláudia states that the estimate is to rectify 500 to 1,500 registrations and visit the cities where the program’s audience is concentrated. “Our objective is to go to where the producer is”.

