Confectionery Niina Hytti knows exactly the taste of Finnish candy – Now she explains why certain candies get on the store shelf and what taste didn’t work at all

The taste of Finnish candy differs from that of Central Europe, says Niina Hytti, Fazer’s Product Development Manager. He explains how candy flavors are created – and why a certain retropus now makes a comeback.

Smoked whiskey flavored salmiak, lemon – filled licorice bars and apple, gooseberry and peach flavored sweets. Among other things, such new candy flavors have been developed for Finns during 2021 at Fazer’s confectionery factory in Lappeenranta.

Next year’s candy flavors product development manager Niina Hytti refuses to disclose. However, it is known that from the beginning of the year, at least a bag called Ace Hassle, which was last shaken a decade ago, will make a return.

The cabin says that the desire for the return of the nostalgic bag began to recur very often in customer feedback, which led to the decision to re-launch it.

The new products for the winter of 2022 have thus been announced, but the Cabinet will not reveal any more. Instead, he told HS how new candy flavors are emerging and what the trends in the candy world are now.

Niina Hytti, Product Development Manager for Fazer’s confectionery range.

Thought the new taste of candy can come from almost anywhere, for example from the market’s fruit and vegetable shelf, Hytti says.

“As a product developer, store shelves are often viewed with that in mind: if a new and exciting fruit has entered the store, for example, the idea may arise from it.”

Fazer is one of Finland’s largest confectionery manufacturers, and the team led by Hytti is largely responsible for what kind of confectionery is served in Finland. The company’s selection of sugar confectionery is manufactured in Lappeenranta, which includes caramels, licorice products, marmalades and pastilles, as well as jars.

Other teams in the factory, such as marketing and quality control, are also strongly involved in developing the flavors, Hytti reminds.

Ace mix candies were launched in 1989. Many eat candies combining salmia and fruit candies into one mouthful.

Renew candy flavors are launched three times a year: early, summer and fall. Sometimes seasonal products are also on the market, for example at Christmas or Easter.

Only a few of the new products remain in the selection for a long time.

“Many are such that they will live it for three to five years, after which they will be replaced by new novelties. Of course, some of the products will last for several decades and will remain long-lasting classics. ”

One such classic is Pihlaja candy. The production of Pihlaja marmalades began in Fazer’s first confectionery on Kluuvikatu in Helsinki in 1895. Its popularity has remained from one decade to the next.

One classic candy is Super Salmiakit.

All starts with brainstorming. Hitti’s team also gets a lot of ideas from consumers. If an idea in a consumer’s ideas starts to recur more than once, the development team will take it into account.

There’s also a lot of inspiration coming from the company’s raw material suppliers, who tell us about the new trend reports, which is what kind of flavors and tastes people are interested in right now.

The marketing team follows international trends and tells what kind of taste phenomena are going on in the rest of the world. Sometimes candy flavors may also be devised, for example, in conjunction with school classes.

Consumers often want their own childhood candies to be re-launched. The mass of Yx candies made a comeback in 2021.

The initial idea usually takes about a year or two before it is available to the consumer on the store shelf, Hytti says.

“Then it is a taste variant, ie a new taste is being developed for an existing candy group, for example a new candy bag for the Ässä mix collection.”

If a new candy is created right from the start, the process is even longer.

“ “Whether the candy is good or not, consumer tests say.”

When the idea is said to have potential and candy eaters are believed to be interested in it, starting to make test candies in the factory’s test kitchen.

The team meets in a tasting ring to comment on the implementations. The evaluation must not be influenced by the personal taste preferences of the team members, Hytti reminds. For example, the cabin itself does not like salmia, but can assess whether the strength of the salmia aroma is desired or whether the structure of the confection is desired.

“Whether the candy is good or not, consumer tests say. We do a pre-qualification and consumers determine the sequel. This ensures that we make products according to the taste of the consumer and not according to our own taste. ”

For consumer testing, the team receives feedback from test eaters, for example, if they want the confectionery to be fresher or softer in texture.

Pictured is Tutti Frutti Rings.

Sometimes an idea might be great for a development team, but consumers aren’t as enthusiastic. The cabin says that about 13 years ago, when starting work, the team tried to get cherry-flavored candy on the market many times. However, according to consumer feedback, it was still considered strange.

“However, the flavors are worth trying again in a few years. In recent years, for example, we have noticed that cherry-flavored candies have begun to taste good. ”

On the other hand, one product has never ended up on a store shelf.

“About ten years ago, we made cucumber lozenges, and our then product developer made a wasabi-flavored lozenge. It was so exotic that it was left out altogether. ”

Consumers increasingly want candies made with natural colors, gelatin-free and vegan. Fruit candy bag Tutti Frutti Sunny fruits was launched in the summer of 2021.

Softness, freshness and naturalness are things that many Finns value in sweets. The cabin probably has the best or at least one of the best perceptions of what Finnish candy tastes like in the 2020s.

The main difference compared to Central and Southern Europe is in the structure of the candies. According to the cabin’s perception, Finns prefer softer rough than harder, hardening rubber rough.

Fresh, fruity and berry authentic flavors are often appreciated.

“In Finland, it is often desired that the candy tastes recognizable: if the label says strawberry-flavored, the candy must really have a strawberry flavor and not a strong perfume-like taste.”

“ “The candies were taken out of hand and made as much as the machines left.”

In addition to veganism and natural flavors, consumers have begun to appreciate the natural colors of candies in recent years.

Sometimes the success of candies is impossible to predict in advance. Two candy launches have been remembered in the cabin, the popularity of which surprised the entire confectionery factory.

The first was Angry Birds candies in 2013 and the second was Pirate Money or Marker at the time of the 2013 retro enthusiasm.

“The candies were taken out of hand and made as much as the machines left.”