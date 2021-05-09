A.As a pastry chef, Nanetta Ruf creates fine pies, cakes and biscuits. But to live her professional dream, she needs a truck driver’s license. At first glance, they may not fit together, but on closer inspection it turns into a bold business idea. The 29-year-old woman from Rockenberg wants to drive a truck through Hesse to refine the products made there on the spot on organic farms. Their concept, called KondiTOURei, is tailored to companies that cannot process their agricultural products themselves on the farm or for whom the costs for production rooms and staff would be higher than the proceeds.

That means: the farm delivers milk, fruit or grain or everything together, and Ruf makes an offer for the refinement. You can then make pies, cakes in a glass, tarts and tartlets, sweet and savory spreads, boiled-down foods and syrups, as well as spice mixes, chutney and pesto. There are few limits to the imagination – the farmer delivers, they process. The finished products could be offered either in the farm shop, at the weekly market or in any other sales station. As far as she knows, this concept is the first on the market, says Ruf.

But before that happens, she still has a lot to plan. For example, she keeps an eye on the work on the structure for the truck, which will house her kitchen and which will later be placed on the vehicle. She previously talked to others who also prepared meals on the move, for example in food trucks. But that would not be an option for them because these trucks are usually too small. She also doesn’t think so much of a truck on which a kitchen unit is permanently installed. “If something happens with the truck, then if in doubt I could not drive to my customers for a few weeks,” she says. So she doesn’t earn any money during that time. And she couldn’t afford that. So she decided on the separate, far more expensive solution. Now all she has to do is buy a used vehicle.

A vehicle manufacturer from Siegen takes over the construction of the kitchen container, a unique piece. At the respective location, she only needs a power supply, water and sewage connection, as she reports. Then Ruf can get started. “This means that regional value chains are lived and resources are conserved. We avoid transport routes for the raw materials, and no areas are sealed for the production facility, ”claims Ruf.

In no way has she turned her hobby into a profession

For Ruf, the path to becoming a pastry chef was not necessarily straightforward, and she by no means turned her hobby into a profession. “I used to bake nothing but marble cake or crumble cake,” she reports. After graduating from high school, she first studied geoecology. That was very exciting, but the professional prospects led her either to the office or to the laboratory. Not an option for the young woman. Her career aspiration should be three things: it should be creative, she must see an end product, and she wants to make something that people really need.

At first she thought of learning to be a saddler or carpenter. But both options were out of the question for different reasons. At some point I came up with the idea of ​​apprenticeship as a pastry chef. First she had a look at the Dottenfelderhof in Bad Vilbel and was immediately impressed. But to be absolutely sure that she really did the training because of the work and not because of the nice atmosphere and the nice colleagues, she also looked at other companies. But in the end it was clear: she is doing her training at the Dottenfelderhof.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



She completed her apprenticeship in the bakery of the organic farm, then worked for a year before doing an internship in a French patisserie. Later she made her master. By now it was clear to her that working in a classic pastry shop would not be the right thing for her. “I always want to do something different and not always bake the same cake because customers always want it to be baked in the same way,” she says. She knows working independently from home. Her family runs an organic rose school in the rose village of Steinfurth. Her brother Manuel supports her, among other things, with technical questions.

Reputation has to trust their plans

Truck driving licenses, systems, machines and everything else cost a lot: Ruf has to trust their plans in order to take the financial risk as well. She puts the acquisition cost at around 200,000 euros. The slightly more than 10,000 euros that she has collected via the crowdfunding platform Startnext is just a small but welcome boost. There are some supporters who dig deep into their pockets to make their dream come true.

She already has inquiries. At the moment these are still companies from the local area. But she is basically ready to go further ways. And if there were several companies in Northern Germany, she would consider this too. Your company is EU organic certified. Therefore, she primarily addresses organic farms. But even that is not set in stone.