The services offered by pharmacies are expanding and are increasingly becoming a point of reference in the area as a place of treatment and assistance. After the “Fazio” decree of 2009 and the measures adopted during the pandemic, the “simplifications” bill, launched yesterday in the Council of Ministers, adds a further step to the evolution of the pharmacy as a front-line territorial unit of the NHS.

“An evolution – explains the president of Confcooperative Sanità Giuseppe Milanese – of which we were precursors. For this reason, since 2010, with our pharmaceutical cooperatives, which bring together over 9,000 pharmacist cooperative members, we have strengthened our commitment to promoting the socio-health and welfare value of the pharmacist and the pharmacy, identifying it as the 'neighbourhood' place where people can find the first answers to their need for care and assistance”.

“A regulatory innovation – concludes Milanese – which, if it is confirmed as we hope, pushes us to continue on this ground, insisting on the integration of the pharmacy with the other actors present in the area, starting from the socio-health cooperatives and general medicine”. Thanks to these regulatory changes, highlights Confcooperative Sanità, in pharmacies it will be possible to administer all the vaccines identified by the National Vaccination Prevention Plan to those over 12 years of age, supply drugs and medical devices for the treatment of patients in home, residential and semi-residential care. But there will also be the possibility of carrying out first-instance analytical services such as diagnostic tests and telemedicine services.