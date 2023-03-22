“It is a historic turning point for our National Health Service. Italy finally restores dignity to our elderly, recognizing their right to be treated in the most suitable way, aligning ourselves with the most advanced countries and structuring a home care system worthy of this name.” This is how Giuseppe Milanese, president of Confcooperative Sanità comments on the definitive approval of the Elderly Bill.

“It is perhaps – he adds – the first concrete result that can make us say that we have laid the foundations for an improvement in patient care after the tragedy of the pandemic. On behalf of Confcooperative Sanità, I applaud the Government for having opened a new season in which social-health cooperation with its analyzes and proposals has in fact declined subsidiarity as indicated by the Constitution”.