“The situation of 12% of Italians who in 2022 chose not to get treatment due to lack of economic availability despite needing it is dramatic”. This was stated, data in hand, by the president of Confcooperative Maurizio Gardini during the 41st annual meeting. Aging and non-self-sufficiency also undergo a selection in the possibility of ensuring assistance services with 3 million people, 63.1% are over 64, who suffer from serious limitations in daily functions. There are 12,639 social welfare and social health residential structures with 307,000 beds for the elderly: 70.3% are in the northern regions. Learn the comparison with other European countries. Compared to the 441 beds per 100,000 inhabitants destined for long-term hospitalization in Italy, Germany is able to offer 1,166, Sweden 1,293 and the Netherlands 1,373. In all cases it is an offer at least three times higher than the Italian one.