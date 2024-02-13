An innovative medical approach tailored to the patient could make an important contribution in limiting female mortality. In Italy, in fact, among women alone, there are over 35 thousand deaths per year from diseases that could be preventable. Gender medicine, which respects the difference between men and women in carrying out medical-scientific research, diagnosis, prevention, up to specific treatments, is a choice that not only improves people's quality of life, but helps to heal sooner and get sick less. These are the themes at the center of the meeting on gender medicine 'Equal but not equal' organized today in Rome by Confcooperative, in collaboration with the Commission for Women Managers Cooperators, Confcooperative Sanità and Cooperation Health, to fight the gender gap also on the health level , a commitment started some time ago by Confcooperative. Ensuring equity in gender care – explains a note – is central in a reality like the Italian one which, compared to GDP, is in fourteenth place among European countries in terms of investments in healthcare spending.

“More than 60% of our associates are women. Confcooperative's growing attention to equal opportunities in the working environment – states Anna Manca, president of the Women Cooperators Executive Commission and vice-president of Confcooperative – is strengthened by its commitment to the topic of gender medicine. A cultural change even before a scientific one to which we want to give our contribution by making available the experience of these years of the Women Executives Cooperation Commission with an information, awareness and prevention action based on the promotion of appropriate lifestyles, with early diagnosis through targeted screening campaigns and with appropriate treatment”.

The cooperative system focuses on prevention and personalized treatments. “Gender medicine – adds Michele Odorizzi, president of Cooperation Health – is a fundamental approach that brings together the right to gender equality and the topic of prevention and treatment. An approach that gives us a more equal society and makes every health-oriented path more effective. 70% of those enrolled in our supplementary health plans are women and with them in mind we have created a protection area for pregnancy and maternity, but not only. Our healthcare network, which includes 3,600 facilities, boasts excellent experiences and projects on the topic of gender medicine”.

The new medical approach has an important ally in socio-health cooperation given that every day it is committed to supporting 7 million citizens in various healthcare contexts starting from their homes. Thanks to a network of professionals in the sector – doctors, pharmacists, rehabilitators, nurses, psychiatrists, therapists, among others – and particular attention to situations of greatest fragility and vulnerability, social and healthcare cooperatives are an effective vehicle for promoting medicine gender at the heart of communities, ensuring that no one is overlooked.

“The synergy between the medical-scientific sector, social and healthcare cooperatives and integrative mutuality – concludes Giuseppe Milanese, president of Confcooperative Sanità – plays a key role in the realization of our vision in Confcooperative: transforming the approach to health and improving quality of care in the area, taking into account individual needs and peculiarities. Our aim is to promote a personalized health model. An approach that does not limit itself to considering the pathology, but also includes gender, age, personal history and social context”.