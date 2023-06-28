Genoa – A new one concrete commitment to support businesses cities and a service that doubles. The group Young Confcommercio Genoa today inaugurated the second branch connected to the “Punto Impresa Futura” project: a new space inside the Talent Garden Genova at the Baltimora gardens, the hub of an increasingly lively ecosystem of ideas and networking opportunities between businesses, startups and young people.

The goal is to increase support for city businesses with a new direct point of contact in the city centre.

In parallel the path started by the first entrepreneurial branch continueslaunched at the end of 2021 and still active today at the Confcommercio Genoa headquarters, a listening, information and orientation point as well as an exchange, enhancement of ideas and transformation of the same into concrete projects.

“We want to become more and more point of reference for the new generations – underlined Daniele Pallavicini, president of the Gruppo Giovani Confcommercio Genova – Among our objectives there is certainly the involvement of future entrepreneurs or new entrepreneurs, but we also want to provide all the city’s businesses with a new point of listening and rapid and effective support , not only oriented towards business start-up, but also capable of activating any type of assistance service that a high-level organization such as Confcommercio can perform”.

The new “Punto Impresa Futura” will be a permanent facility, set up in a dedicated corner, within the spaces of the Talent Garden Genova: it can be activated by appointment by calling 010.5520260 or by writing an email to [email protected]. it, contacts to whom it will also be possible to request further information on the service at any time.

The counter will be manned by members of the Youth Group and the Confcommercio Startup Genova association. The desk in TAG will also be available to give future entrepreneurs all the necessary tools to invest in the area, identifying the most appropriate formulas in concert with the CLP of the Chamber of Commerce, which will validate the economic sustainability of the company itself. An effort by all of Confcommercio to guide local businesses and inform them of the opportunities and concessions they can take advantage of.

Among the most recent those of Cassa Commercio Liguria: instrument from 10.9 million eurosactivated by the Region to facilitate access to credit for businesses, which has recently expanded the number of beneficiaries for non-repayable grants also for women’s and young people’s activities (under 35).

For Alessandro Cavopresident of Confcommercio Genova, the new counter is a “guarantee for those who decide to approach the entrepreneurial world of which our cities have an ever greater need, also with a view to the future of true urban regeneration”.

On this specific front, the work of Punto Impresa Futura will develop on several levels:

a first comparison and listening of the future or new entrepreneur at the counter; a second step of insight into the business idea o project, thanks to the collaboration with the CLP, the Training Agency of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce and point of reference on the subject of training for Business Creation, Continuing Training and activities related to business support; when the future or new entrepreneur is classified and has received all the necessary information, he will be able to continue his project again supported by the Confcommercio structure, which will be able, thanks also to the work of its Iscot Liguria training body, to accompany him in the subsequent steps of ‘start of activity’.

“As Talent Garden we are proud to host such a significant entrepreneurship support project for the economic fabric of the area – he said Alessandro CricchioCEO Talent Garden Genova – This project consolidates the already close and virtuous synergy between Talent Garden and Confcommercio, together offering concrete opportunities to the entrepreneurial class of tomorrow”.