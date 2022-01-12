Confcommercio, in 2021 GDP growth of 6.2 and consumption up by 5.1% but it is alarm for tourism and catering

2021 positive for GDP and consumption, respectively up by 6.2% he was born in 5.1% but it is an alarm for the tourism and catering sectors. To reveal it is the final balance 2021 elaborated by theConfcommercio Research Office which estimates that for consumption, down by 7.3% compared to 2019, the full return to pre-pandemic levels will not happen before 2023. Results that, underlines the association led by Carlo sangalli, “although they are largely ‘statistical rebounds’, they nevertheless testify to the great vitality of the country’s productive fabric, whose performances were not at all obvious”.

However, what “worries most” now is that they are there some sectors, starting with the tourism supply chain and the area of ​​culture and leisure, which have never fully participated in this recovery and are still very far from the levels of 2019: catering and hotels, in fact, there was a loss in consumption of 27.3% and almost 35%, respectively, and cultural and recreational services by 21.5%; and there are also other sectors with double-digit drops, such as transport (-16%) and clothing and footwear (-10.5%) “. For Confcommercio, it is therefore”It is clear that the recovery continues slower than expected and for consumption, down by 7.3% compared to 2019, the complete return to pre-pandemic levels will not happen before 2023 “.

According to Confcommercio, “for a more robust recovery it will therefore be necessary to wait for more favorable macroeconomic conditions, also because the new pandemic wave, with the consequent restrictions and, above all, the inflationary acceleration triggered by the prices of raw materials, risk blocking the large consumption potential of Italian families: the excess of forced and precautionary savings accumulated in the in the last two years it will hardly find favorable outlets in conditions of new pandemic and inflationary uncertainty “.

In this context, the association underlines again, “it is essential to support in particular the components of the tourism sector and its extensions to conviviality and culture adopting measures on social safety nets, without increasing costs for businesses, and on access to credit, but also fiscal interventions and non-repayable contributions parameterised to the losses suffered! “.

Sangalli: “Immediate support for the most affected sectors, starting with the renewal of the Covid fund and the tax and credit moratoriums”

“There new pandemic wave, together with inflation and expensive energy, is cooling consumption and recovery economic. A recovery that for thousands of businesses – such as those of tourism – has never fully come. In a context that is still so serious and alarming, we ask the Government to proceed immediately with the support to the sectors most affected, starting with the renewal of the Covid fund and the tax and credit moratoriums “, said the president of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli on the final consumption balance.