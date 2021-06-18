Confcommercio: “Confidence in the recovery, in 2021 GDP + 5%”

With a overall decrease in consumption of 11.7%, equal to over 126 billion euros, 2020 recorded the worst data since the second postwar period. This is what emerges from a 2019-2021 Consumption Report byConfcommercio Research Office which also underlines that this decrease recorded “in a single year has no relationship or comparison with what has been observed in the years for which homogeneous and comparable historical series are available”. “The heavy decline in consumption in 2020, which has seen the South recorded a slightly less negative trend than the Center-North, moreover, it is grafted onto very different territorial contexts “, Confcommercio again points out.” The South found itself facing the crisis after a very long period in which consumption in the area had shown elements of severe suffering, albeit in comparison with a overall very weak dynamics of the whole country “.

Furthermore, “the difference in performance is recorded both in the period 1996-2007, of moderate growth, both in subsequent years, in which the area was not at all able to recover the loss of demand generated by the double crisis (financial and sovereign debt). This evolution has led to a reduction in the contribution provided by the South to the demand for household consumption. The share has indeed shown a progressive reduction from 30.3% in 1995 to 27.3% in 2020 “.

Confcommercio, per capita spending at levels not seen since 1995

As for the per capita expenditure, the collapse in demand due to the pandemic resulted in, on average, one reduction of over 2,000 euros compared to 2019, bringing consumption back to 1995 levels. For the South, the decline appears even more significant with a lower consumption value than at the beginning of the historical series. The regional differences in expenditure per inhabitant are significant: they range from over 24 thousand euros from the Aosta Valley to just over 11,700 from Campania. The region’s negative record lies, in part, in being the only southern territory not to have experienced significant losses of resident population between 1995 and 2020.

There expenditure incurred by foreign tourists, which in 2019 accounted for over 4% of consumption on the national territory, recorded one in 2020 significant fall, with an overall reduction of approximately 27 billion (-60.4%). The phenomenon, although widespread, has struck to a greater extent the regions of the Center-North (Approximately -23 billion), territories in which the incidence of this item on expenditure is historically higher. There is a profound suffering in regions where tourism has less seasonal connotations and where cities of art are a pole of attraction, especially in spring and autumn, such as Lazio, Tuscany, Campania, Sicily, Veneto and Lombardy. In percentage terms the most significant fall was recorded in Lazio (-75.2%) which is contrasted by the near-holding of the Valle d’Aosta (-6.9%) a region in which foreign tourism, however, plays a crucial role, with a share of the region’s domestic consumption of 14.5%. The marked increase recorded in Molise statistically represents a bias, i.e. an expected distortion determined by the very small numbers of foreign tourism in this region.