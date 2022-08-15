Italy, bureaucracy and public services completely inadequate

In 2022 Italy ranks 24th among the countries of the European Union for the degree of citizens’ satisfaction with public services. We are lagging behind in the EU together with Romania, Bulgaria and Greece. But we even slip to the 26th place, preceded only by Greece, for the trust that our compatriots place in the Public Administration.

This was revealed by a report by Confartigianato on the level of efficiency of public bodies from which it emerges that the low quality of public administration services is affected by a scarce use of digital technologies: only 28% of local administrations allow users to complete administrative procedures online and , if requested, to make the payment via the web. A share that rises to 35% in the Center-North while it drops to 13% in the South. Negative record in the South also for the quality of institutions in 234 European regions: the worst was the Romanian region of Bucharest Ilfov, followed by Calabria And Campania.

Technological innovation has not improved the bureaucracy

We are always struggling with quibbles, queues at the counters, complications that ‘steal’ 238 hours a year from Italian entrepreneurs just to deal with tax obligations. And so, Confartigianato reports, in the midst of the digital transition, the difficulties of relations with public offices increase. The quota of citizens queuing for over 20 minutes at the offices of the registry office of Municipalities is 28.4%, eleven points higher than the 17.4% of ten years earlier. And even in this case, southern residents wait longer, with a share of 31.8% queuing up for more than 20 minutes to complete paperwork at the registry office.

Things have not improved during the pandemic. According to the Confartigianato report 31.6% of citizens who, from May 2020 to January 2022, turned to a public office, equal to approximately 6.3 million people, expressed dissatisfaction or noted a deterioration in the quality of the services offered by the PA, both due to the delay in the provision of services online (indicated by 73.6%) and by the staff’s unpreparedness in the management of these services (77%).

In the opinion of one third of users, the problems of inefficiency existed even before the adoption of remote work, while for the other two thirds smart working had a negative impact on the quality of public services.

“An efficient PA, able to keep up with entrepreneurs – underlines the President of Confartigianato Marco Granelli – is one of the priorities that we have indicated in our Manifesto to the political forces that are candidates to lead the country. It is essential to facilitate the conduct of economic activities and also be attractive to investors. The resources deployed by the PNRR are an opportunity not to be missed for the necessary simplification reforms and to build a system based on the concrete affirmation of subsidiarity in relations of the PA with businesses and citizens. Digitization, interoperability and standardization procedures are the fundamental ingredients for a true innovation of the PA “.

