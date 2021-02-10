The president of the Confederation of Federations of Associations of Parents of Students of the Region of Murcia (Confapa), José Antonio Abellán, has held the position at the head of the organization on an irregular basis for three years. This is clear from the Confapa statutes, whose article 26 refers to the members of the Board of Directors, who “must prove their condition of father, mother or guardian of a minor student of school age.”

This is not the case of Juan Antonio Abellán, the visible head of Confapa for more than two decades and whose youngest son turned 18 and came of age three years ago. This is recognized by Abellán himself, who admits that his son is “21 years old, has been doing Vocational Training and this year he has entered university.” Reminding him that Confapa’s own statutes contain in a textual way the condition of having a “minor” child in school, and that he had been in breach of this point for several years, Abellán explained that “the main requirement that we contemplate is that he be enrolled in a school public. The question of age will be collected, but I have never realized it, “he defended. He assured that he had not been “aware” of this point until LA TRUTH asked him about the issue, and added that the organization of a Confapa assembly – whose ordinary format is convened annually – was planned in which the position of president, although “the pandemic arrived and it had to be postponed. We are waiting to celebrate it ». Abellán also explained that in the associations of mothers and fathers in the Region of Murcia “there are many people who may be in the same situation”, although he did not want to reveal names.

In the regulation itself approved by the confederation chaired by Abellán, it is also made clear that the status of Confapa member will be lost, among other reasons, “due to non-compliance with the provisions of these statutes.”