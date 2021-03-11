The move that the socialists planned to cajole Ciudadanos after the 2019 elections was to give the mayor of Murcia to Mario Gómez in exchange for the Presidency of the Community for Diego Conesa. Two years later, it will be the opposite. The socialists remain with the baton in the capital while their general secretary will not sit in the presidential chair of San Esteban.

Diego Conesa, who was the most voted candidate in the elections (he has not tired of repeating it since then), may not even be in the Government. It is an option that was strongly considered in the PSOE yesterday afternoon. He did not make it clear in his appearance before the media. However, his sacrifice will not be in vain, as he will maintain the regional leadership of the party and will renew it at the next congress at the end of the year, to be a candidate for the Presidency in 2023. Although any good politician must have learned the great lesson that he leaves behind. this episode, which is that it is not recommended in these times to make very long-term plans.

THE KEYS 1 Generosity. The secretary general of the PSRM has resigned as president, despite the fact that he was the most voted candidate in 2019. He assures that he is “Murcian rather than political” and has prioritized the change to his aspirations. 2 Political future. Most likely, he will not enter the Government. But he will retain command in the PSOE and will mark the policies of the Socialists from the party. His faithful assure that his leadership is not questioned. 3 Imputation. Against him he has played that the proceedings for prevarication opened against him in Totana, for which he declared in court, have not yet been filed, despite the fact that the PSOE expected an early dismissal.

“Murciano before political”



Visibly moved, the general secretary of the PSRM appeared yesterday in a crowded socialist headquarters on Calle Princesa (two rooms had to be set up so that the safety distance could be kept) to celebrate that «the change that the citizens voted 22 months ago ». Conesa pointed out that he is “from Murcia rather than political”, to justify that, despite being the most voted candidate and with the most seats, he cedes the Presidency to the leader of a party with only six deputies in the Assembly.

«A new stage of hope, enthusiasm, change, efficiency, transparency and participation is opening. There will be no more nods to the extreme right and its reactionary policies »



«The PP has led us to an unsustainable situation. We will build a more just, supportive and egalitarian Region, in which no citizen will be left behind »

Diego Conesa. Secretary General of the PSRM

The socialist leader declared a new political era inaugurated “in which there will no longer be any nods to the extreme right and reactionary policies.” «Today we want to ensure that a new stage of hope, hope and change will open. Of efficiency, of transparency, of participation and social and political collaboration “, he affirmed, to guarantee that one of the objectives of the future regional Executive will be to reinforce” the institutional loyalty with the city councils and the Government of Spain “. It is put at risk, as he said, by the policy of confrontation between López Miras and Pedro Sánchez during the pandemic.

Conesa reproached the PP that, in these two years of government, it has rejected his outstretched hand to agree on policies, especially the Community Budgets, and prefer pacts with Vox. “They have led us to an extraordinary and unbearable situation, the PP has been a broken toy in the hands of the extreme right,” he said. “Now we are going to build a more just, supportive and egalitarian Region, in which no citizen is left behind,” advanced the socialist leader.

To be or not to be a counselor



The future regional government, provided that the motion of censure in the Assembly is successful, will have six advisers from the PSOE and three from Citizens, in addition to the president, as advanced by THE TRUTH. Although it could be assumed that Diego Conesa, as head of one of the two formations that promote the relief in San Esteban, would be vice president, in the party there were more voices that said yesterday that he was not going to enter the cabinet.

First, for their own dignity. Because it is one thing for him to resign as president out of generosity and another thing is for him to remain as a simple councilor, since the vice presidency does not have specific functions assigned by the regional regulations, rather than replacing the president of the Executive when he does not attend the Council of government. This has been verified during this legislature with Isabel Franco.

Another reason for his possible exclusion from the Executive is his judicial situation. The procedure opened for alleged prevarication in the courts of Totana due to a fine for disorders in a police control allegedly not processed against a IU councilor in Alhama when he was mayor has not yet been resolved. It would be shocking if Cs, who has defended from the outset that the defendants be removed from public office, would accept as ‘number two’ of his Government an investigated for prevarication.

On the other hand, it will not cease to be the highest autonomous authority of the Socialist Party. So he will coordinate the policies that his counselors develop. A source from the PSRM compared the role it could have if in the end it is out of the Executive with the one played by Xabier Arzalluz. He was the president of the PNV and the great political reference in the Basque Country despite not being the lehendakari.

According to sources consulted, Diego Conesa has been aware at all times of the negotiations for the motion of censure, although the leading voice in the Region was led by the Government delegate, José Vélez – who in recent months strengthened his relationship with Ana Martínez Vidal and Mario Gómez–, as well as heavyweights from Ferraz and La Moncloa such as José Luis Ábalos, Félix Bolaños and Santos Celdrán. Likewise, Jordi Arce and Francisco Lucas have had a leading role.

Consult the militancy



Yesterday morning, before the operation was revealed, the Regional Executive Commission met to give it its approval. On Saturday the Regional Committee – the highest body between congresses – is held calmer than the PSRM-PSOE has lived in the last thirty years. “Diego Conesa’s leadership is strengthened,” says party spokesman Francisco Lucas Ayala.

Also, on Sunday the Houses of the People of the PSOE in the Region will open their doors so that the 5,000 socialist militants of the Region endorse with their vote, as established by the internal regulations, the government agreement with Citizens. No surprises are expected. Conesa called on the affiliates to vote en masse, within the responsibility and prudence that the health situation requires.