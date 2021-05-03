The secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, indicated that the vaccination process in the Region of Murcia is showing “the lack of management and organization of the defected government of López Miras.” «The vaccination process in the Region is being done with the back of the people, to municipalities and health professionals, having no coordination with primary care centers that generate the chaos that has occurred this weekend with hoaxes running on WhatsApp, “he declared.

The socialist leader denounced that “the buyer of wills, López Miras, continues to announce with great fanfare infrastructures, such as the Molina Este health center, which should have begun its construction in 2019, which it does not carry out later.”

“The Molina health center claim This is a historical claim of the municipality, which has seen its population increase from 59,000 inhabitants to almost 75,000 today, as is the announcement in the spring of 2018 of the reinforcement plan for primary care in the Region of Murcia that López Miras does not comply with, “he said. .

Diego Conesa regretted López Miras’ insistence on saying that “he has no vaccines when, as of last Friday, there were still more than 66,000 vaccines without administering ». “We are ashamed of the requests of López Miras to the Government of Spain about vaccines when it has thousands of unadministered vaccines in the refrigerators,” concluded Conesa.