The Socialist regional secretary in the Region, Diego Conesa, assured this Tuesday, after learning of the resignation of the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, due to the controversy over vaccinations, that the PSOE “is going to be exemplary by taking measures with the public positions that are They have benefited from their condition to skip the protocol.

Conesa stated that “it has become clear that, to date, the Regional Government has skipped the vaccination protocol with the senior officials of the Ministry of Health” and demanded that the regional president, Fernando López Miras, “know if there are higher charges that have been vaccinated ”, who was blamed for this situation.

Along the same lines, the spokesman for the Socialist Group in the Regional Assembly urged the head of the regional Executive to “give all the necessary explanations, since this situation does not end with the resignation of Manuel Villegas.” Diego Conesa challenged López Miras to “show his face, if he does not do so, he will demonstrate his null ability to lead the Region of Murcia.”