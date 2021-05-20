The secretary general of the PSRM and spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Diego Conesa, demanded that López Miras immediately summon aid to companies and the self-employed in the Region of Murcia with the 142 million that the Government of Spain has sent him and that are already in the regional coffers. Diego Conesa made these statements after holding a meeting with the Municipal Socialist Group in the San Javier City Council and with freelancers, merchants and representatives of the hospitality sector in the area to listen to their concerns.

Remembered that in the Region of Murcia there are more than 100,000 freelancers, thousands of them, pending that the Government of López Miras publishes the order of the convocation and the requirements so that they can access the more than 142 million that the Government of Spain has sent to the Region. “We demand López Miras to take note of the Government of the Valencian Community, which has already published the order of calls and the self-employed already know when, how and what amounts they can receive from the aid,” said the socialist leader.

«López Miras has duties and already has the field paid with what the Government of the Valencian Community has done, expanding the 95 initial sectors that were raised to another 89. Here they are studying expanding 30. We demand that this expansion include that of the wine, footwear, cut flowers, beauty salons and hairdressers and all the businesses that are linked to the hotel and tourism industry ”, he added.

Diego Conesa explained that These are grants of 3,000 euros for all establishments that go by modules, and between 4,000 and 200,000 euros for companies that go by turnover, have more workers and have suffered a drop in turnover of more than 30 percent. In addition, he indicated that they are direct aid that affects economic activity, since 142 million euros are equivalent to almost half a point of the GDP of regional wealth in a year.

“We are talking about aids that would inject money into the economy because they would go to pay supplier bills and the debts of the thousands of freelancers and entrepreneurs. With those 142 million, they have the opportunity to have resources to help boost and reactivate the economy, “he concluded. For her part, the spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group, Laura Gil, highlighted the importance and urgency of the regional government establishing the conditions for the distribution of the 142 million euros that the Government of Spain has allocated to the self-employed and companies, ” a motor group of the regional economy ».