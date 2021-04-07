The secretary of general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, denounced that López Miras “has perverted the institutions of the Region of Murcia with the help of Alberto Castillo and the three turncoats from Ciudadanos.” Conesa made these statements after learning that Francisco Álvarez will be the new spokesperson for the orange formation in the Assembly, replacing Juan José Molina, thanks to Castillo’s abstention.

“The stench of transvestism, political corruption, lack of respect for Ciudadanos voters and the representation of citizens is unbearable. López Miras has turned regional politics and institutions into a dung heap. A shame and a drama for the present and the future of democracy in the Region, “he criticized. The socialist leader maintained that Alberto Castillo cannot continue to be the president of the Regional Assembly of Murcia, as it is “co-responsible and necessary collaborator to trample on the will of the citizens of the Region expressed at the ballot box.”

«From the PSRM we ask for the resignation of the four Citizens deputies, who they have prostituted themselves just so that López Miras remains president. López Miras, if he wanted to, loved the Region and the institutions it represents, he would have already done so and called elections. A disgrace for all the liberals and conservatives of word and signature of the Region who respect the institutions.

Diego Conesa explained that Alberto Castillo “bursts the seams of the representation of his party with his abstentions, and leaves the image of the Region on the ground.” “We are the national shame because López Miras has sold the Region of Murcia, democracy and the dignity of its institutions,” he concluded.