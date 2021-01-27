The secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, assured yesterday that his party has indications that “Senior officials who are in Madrid” They have been vaccinated in the Region against Covid-19 without corresponding by protocol. Diego Conesa did not provide any type of evidence and what he claims to have is “confusing data and information from many citizens” who denounce that the vaccine plot “has crossed the autonomous borders”. This information has been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, where procedures are instructed on the alleged irregular administration of vaccines against the coronavirus by the regional government.

Although the socialist leader did not give names or specify which party he was referring to, it is assumed that his accusations were directed towards the PP. This formation only has six leaders in Madrid who can enter the category of high positions: the three deputies and the three senators. The most relevant is Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the Popular Party, who hastened to respond to Diego Conesa through Twitter: “I am not vaccinated, you are accused.” Isabel Borrego, Juan Luis Pedreño, Juan María Vázquez, Francisco Bernabé and Violante Tomás also denied having received doses of the vaccine. The latter reported that she is a risk patient.

Speaking to LA VERDAD, García Egea challenged the PSRM secretary general to publicly say that he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus “and he may receive a complaint.” He wonders, however, if when Conesa speaks of “high positions in Madrid” he is referring rather to fellow party members who hold positions of responsibility in the central government.

Teodoro García Egea challenges the leader of the PSRM to say in public that he has been vaccinated under the threat of a lawsuit



Computer audit



Other “information” that the PSRM claims to be receiving highlight, according to Conesa, “the need to carry out a computer audit in the Murcian Health Service (SMS) to ensure that vaccination data from senior officials do not disappear.” “We do not want the hammer of the ‘Bárcenas case’ breaking SMS computers with vaccine data,” said the socialist leader in the Region, pointing again to the national headquarters of the PP in Genoa 13.

Diego Conesa believes that this “lack of control” in the vaccination process is the responsibility of the regional government, “the only health officer in the last seven months in the Region of Murcia.” «López Miras puffed out his chest and lied when he solemnly said seven months ago that the Region would be prepared for a second wave. Unfortunately, this has not been the case, “he told the media yesterday.

“He is a political corpse”



For his part, the PP spokesman in the Assembly, Joaquín Segado, demanded that Conesa “be brave for once and, if you have names of PP positions vaccinated, say them.” Segado indicates that the socialist leader “uses lies to cover his despair at the blow he received last Monday from Cemop.” “He acts like a political corpse,” he declared.