The general secretary of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, recalled that this weekend marks twenty years since the PP repealed the Law for the protection and harmonization of uses of the Mar Menor. «During the last 25 years, the governments of the Popular Party have been characterized by the lack of protection of the Mar Menor because it has interested them so that certain ‘lobbies’ could develop their activity, which has always been aimed at the enrichment of a few since the majority of citizens pay the consequences of their environmentally unsustainable policies, “he declared.

The socialist leader visited Los Nietos, in Cartagena, this Saturday to present a manifesto in defense of the Mar Menor. He was accompanied by the former president of the CHS, José Fuentes Zorita, and more than 30 members of the PSOE. Conesa indicated that the Region “has a protection law based on the spirit of the law of 87, which was only approved by the threat of the PSOE to present a motion of censure, but that today the government of defectors of López Miras it is not complying ».

“We are concerned that the law is not being complied with, but we are more concerned about the new Government of the López Miras People’s Party, made up of defectors and members of the extreme right who are asking for the Law that protects the Mar Menor to be repealed,” he said. Conesa explained that all Socialists are clear that “this jewel of all men and women in the Region must be defended and protected.” “The best way to safeguard and promote our agriculture, to establish and project a quality tourist destination for the Region of Murcia and to recover the image of environmental vulnerability that has been transmitted all these years, is to protect the Mar Menor”, he concluded.