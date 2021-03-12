The courts once again condition the formation of the regional government, in this case the one that will be formed by the PSOE and Ciudadanos if the motion of censure filed against the president of the Autonomous Community, the popular Fernando López Miras, goes ahead.

The person affected now is the leader of the PSRM-PSOE, Diego Conesa, for whom the vice presidency of the future autonomous Executive seemed to be reserved. However, the socialist general secretary will not be part of the coalition government, as pointed out by THE TRUTH. At least for now.

The regional leader “has decided to exclude himself” from the Executive, because he is not willing to allow “the PP to try to stain the name of a government that is going to work for a better and more transparent Region,” said socialist sources.

In the future, the socialists will occupy the most social ministries, and also the Treasury, and Cs will remain with the most economical



The problem that prevents Conesa from sitting on the Governing Council is a complaint against him for alleged prevarication filed by the head of the Local Police of Alhama when the socialist leader occupied the mayor’s office in this municipality. The complaint accuses him of not processing an infraction of the Citizen Security law committed by an IU mayor. A Totana court opened proceedings for this case and summoned Conesa as being investigated.

In the PSRM they assure that the complaint has already been filed once and they are convinced that it will be filed again – “it is a matter of days”, they specify – so that its general secretary will soon be free of judicial issues. When that happens, Conesa will enter the Cabinet to occupy the position of vice president, which will remain unfilled in the meantime and awaiting the socialist leader, according to party sources.

Conesa will also take charge of an executive vice presidency, “endowed with broad powers,” clarify the sources consulted. The idea is that, although the PSRM has resigned the presidency of the Community in favor of Ciudadanos to close the agreement on the motion of censure, its leader enjoys relevant powers and a leading role within the power structure of the future Cabinet.

Control of communication policy and public media could generate friction given the aspirations that both parties have



But that will only be possible when the Totana judge files the case that weighs on Conesa. In the headquarters of the Murcian Calle Princesa they do not want the opposition to use the situation of Conesa as a throwing weapon against the new Executive.

Serve with loyalty



The parliamentary spokesman for the PP, Joaquín Segado, alluded to this issue yesterday when he criticized the “defenders of political regeneration”, in reference to Ciudadanos, for agreeing on a motion of censure with “a socialist defendant for prevarication: the PSRM general secretary , Diego Conesa; and a socialist deputy, José Antonio Peñalver, who was vaccinated outside the protocol.

From the PSOE they affirm that “Diego Conesa will serve with loyalty to the new Government that is going to work so that no one is left behind.” Socialist sources highlight “the generosity” of the Secretary General “putting the interests of the Region of Murcia above his own”, by renouncing to enter the Executive until his judicial situation is clarified.

In the party they remember that Diego Conesa “has already demonstrated his exemplarity by renouncing the assessment for this complaint, which was already filed in its day, and that without a doubt it will be filed again.”

The addresses of the two partners in the motion of censure have yet to close the final distribution of the powers of the new Government. They have managed to agree on some basic questions, but they still need to give the finest stitches and specify some details that could generate the first friction.

Portfolio distribution



The PSOE, which will have six of the nine executive councils, will be in charge of the departments with the greatest social significance, such as Education, Health and Social Policy. To these he will add a key council, such as the Treasury, which reserves the important task of preparing the Budgets of the Autonomous Community.

Citizens, on the other hand, within the three ministries that it will occupy, will remain with those with a greater economic nature, such as Employment and Business, with which it would have control of the Development Institute, important for its financial endowment and the numerous programs of aid to companies that it manages.

Sources familiar with the negotiation specify that the assignment of some ministries such as Agriculture and Ecological Transition has yet to be finalized.

Among the details of the new Executive that PSOE and Citizens have yet to specify are some that may generate the first friction, because of the aspirations that both parties have in this regard. This is the case of the communication policy and responsibility for the Community’s public media: La 7 TV and Onda Regional.

Once PSOE and Cs close the final configuration of the Executive both will begin to put names and surnames to each department. However, yesterday, 24 hours after registering the motion of censure, names began to circulate in the political groups. In the PSOE it is speculated that the deputy secretary general of the party, Gloria Alarcón, could take charge of the Ministry of Finance, while in Cs the conjectures alluded to David Sánchez, a member of the regional leadership, to occupy one of the ministries of the orange formation.