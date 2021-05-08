The PSRM general secretary, Diego Conesa, met this Saturday with his mayors and municipal spokesmen in La Contraparada, in Murcia, to thank them for their work “and the institutional loyalty” that they have shown during these months of a state of alarm. «A new stage of enthusiasm and hope begins for all the men and women of the Region of Murcia, who maximum citizen and collective responsibility is required to fight the virus, “said Conesa.

The socialist leader is very clear that for this de-escalation to be a success in the Region there is only one formula: “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate”. Just what, he denounces, the Government of López Miras is not doing, since the Region continues in the queue of the autonomous communities in terms of the advancement of immunization, with 79.6% of doses administered in relation to those received. No autonomy below 80%. «There are more than 130,000 vaccines in the refrigerators that they could be in the arms of the men and women of the Region of Murcia, especially older people who could already be hugging their grandchildren today, “said Conesa. “López Miras has to stop fussing and dedicate himself to speeding up the vaccination process,” stressed the PSRM secretary general.

In that sense, asked the executive “turncoat” to better coordinate with the socialist mayors and mayors, which are offering the Community municipal spaces to carry out mass vaccinations. The Socialists do not understand how in Murcia an average of 5,000 people a day is vaccinated, when there would be the capacity to inoculate 15,000 daily.

The PSRM leader also made an assessment of the political situation. So though suspect that PP and Vox have a secret pact to call elections anticipated in the Region, it does not foresee that the PSRM will advance the primaries to choose a candidate, as has happened in Andalusia. “The party will be prepared for any eventuality,” Conesa said when asked about it.

In his speech with the municipal offices, he regretted that the PSOE could not govern the Community in 2019, after the electoral victory, and in 2021 with the frustrated motion of censure. “The third time will be the charm”said the secretary general of the Murcian Socialists.