The secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, issued a statement this Saturday in which he demanded that the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, “publish immediately not only the list of all those vaccinated irregularly in the Ministry of Health , but also of all vaccinated groups and their fit in the vaccination protocol approved by the Ministry and all the autonomous communities.

Conesa began the letter confirming that he is confined at home after having maintained contact with a co-worker who tested positive for coronavirus: «I have been summoned to do the PCR in Arrixaca this coming Monday, in any case I should be in quarantine until next Thursday. An emotional memory to all the relatives who have lost relatives, to those who are having a very bad time in the hospitals and to all our health workers.

The leader of the socialist formation points out that the situation of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia is very worrying. “We have reached this state after an erratic and very poor management that has led to a critical situation in the field of hospital care, scam in hiring trackers and catastrophic in the management of vaccination,” he says. “The PP should stop that arrogant and jocular tone about its management of the Covid and vaccines in the Region of Murcia. What is happening in the Community is very serious. And we are not exactly for the bravado of Teodoro García, or the disappearance of López Miras, “criticized Conesa.

Furthermore, the general secretary of the PSRM considers a “scandal the absolute lack of control of the vaccination process in the Region. It is the only community in which more than 600 people that we know of so far, have been vaccinated irregularly at the Health Department. And we have known it despite the lack of transparency of the regional government of López Miras. And precisely the chaotic management of this process now means, for example, that the immunization of first-line health personnel cannot be completed or that the vaccination of large dependents has not been completed.

«One of the most obvious proofs of lack of control in this process has been confirmed with the only official information available, which is the one published by the Murcia City Council on groups in which vaccination has been carried out, which highlights the absolute lack of control in vaccination, and which reflects numerous groups that hardly fit into any of the groups established in phase 1 of the vaccination protocol. And in the face of this lack of control, neither acts with the essential transparency that this situation demands, nor does anyone assume their responsibilities, “Conesa said in the statement.

“A real disaster”



The leader of the PSRM described the management of the Covid crisis in the Region as a “real disaster”. “The management of the pandemic has been a lack of control and an absolute lack of foresight, in which López Miras has spared restrictive measures when necessary to ‘save Christmas’, causing one of the third most virulent waves in all of Spain. Who does not remember López Miras saying that in the Region of Murcia we were prepared to face the second wave? “

In addition, he denounces that “there has been an intolerable lack of management, and that we have had has been scam, with the trackers. Why has there not been more collaboration and coordination with the municipalities? Why weren’t more trackers requested from the army? ‘ “We have suffered a disastrous management that has caused an overflow of the hospitals and ICUs in the Region, saturated with patients who cannot be treated in conditions due to the lack of foresight in the hiring of personnel”, censors Conesa.

Reply to García Egea



«Teodoro García Egea would do well to challenge less and work so that López Miras and the Popular Party in the Region of Murcia solve the problems that are causing one of the biggest scandals in our history. I reiterate to García Egea what not only I, but many citizens of the Region of Murcia know: that there have been numerous public officials of the Popular Party of the Region who have been vaccinated by skipping the vaccination protocol.