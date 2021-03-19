It will be difficult for many of the leaders of the PSRM-PSOE to recover from the blow caused by the failure of the motion of censure, especially because they consider that the defeat has been produced by the bad arts and the dirty game used by the PP when «buying the will of three Cs deputies with a post in the regional government.

The consequences of the defeat in the regional political situation are also viewed with pessimism, since the incorporation of the three deputies expelled from Vox to the government pact will give them a greater role and will mean the right-wing of the Executive’s policies.

This was one of the main criticisms launched yesterday by the socialist general secretary, Diego Conesa, to the PP and to the regional president, Fernando López Miras.

«The image of the Region of Murcia, the best land in the world, deteriorates, not only in Spain, but throughout Europe, when it uses our Region as a laboratory for the politics of the extreme right and is the first place where they enter the Government, “said Conesa during his speech in the second session of the debate on the motion of censure.

In the Murcian PSOE they believe that from now on regional policy will become more tense and angry, of which the debate experienced the last two days in the Regional Assembly, plagued with disqualifications and expletives, has only been the appetizer.

Ideological differences



“From now on – a socialist leader commented yesterday – political tension will grow and there will be more instability. There is not a clear majority in the Assembly, due to the fragmentation of the Citizens and Vox groups, and the Government will find it very difficult to govern due to the great ideological differences between its members.

Another more optimistic reading that was made yesterday within the Socialist Party is that the listing of the PP and the Executive towards the right will facilitate the socialists to gain ground in the political center, whose conquest is essential to win the autonomous elections with ease in the region.

Uncertainty also hangs over the future of the socialist leader as one of the losers of the motion of no confidence, although the sources consulted valued his intervention in the parliamentary headquarters and ruled out that critical movements may arise within the party in the face of the next congress. regional organization, scheduled for the months of October or November.

Conesa chose, in his speech yesterday, to double the amount of some ingredients used in Wednesday’s session. He accused the autonomous government of turning the Region into “an object of national mockery and shame” and regretted the serious deterioration of its external image. He blamed this loss on “corruption, ecological and environmental degradation, the vaccination scandal, the purchase of deputies, cases of labor exploitation, high rates of temporary employment and the underground economy.”

He reiterated the serious corruption allegations on which he based most of his first speech. “You are perverting the sacred institutions of our democracy with the purchase of wills with public money,” he said.

But, above all, the PSRM secretary general was cruel to the three Cs deputies who with their unchecking of the motion of censure and their entry into the new autonomous Executive certified the failure of this initiative. He made Isabel Franco the “main protagonist of the regional horror and corruption film of the decade: ‘El Francazo'”. He related Valle Miguélez, the new company counselor, with supposedly murky matters about “companies and contracts” of which he did not give any details. “We will have activated all the alarms of patrimonial variations that you have”, warned Conesa.

Much more offensive was shown with Francisco Álvarez, Minister of Employment and Universities. “What a mutation of you, from selling sausages all your life, to being a sausage in an official car.”

Despite the failure of the motion of censure, the leader of the PSRM considered it well used because “it has served to publicly show the corrupt methods” of the Murcian PP. As a consequence, he announced a new stage in regional politics. “They have seen their shame,” he stressed. From now on nothing will be the same again. His government is exhausted.