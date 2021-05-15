The general secretary of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, declared that it is “regrettable” that President Fernando López Miras “conveys that people do not want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, there are still more than 43,000 people between 60 and 69 years old waiting to be vaccinated».

“It is unfortunate that an element of hope with are vaccines they want to turn into an element of political confrontation, when vaccination is the only way out for real freedom,” he said. Conesa demanded “from the buyer of wills López Miras to coordinate more and better with the municipalities, who make all possible means available to the regional Executive to provide as many vaccines as possible.”

«There is mMore than 111,000 vaccines in the refrigerators of the Ministry without administering and despite this, López Miras continues without coordinating with the city councils of all the municipalities of the Region, causing unnecessary displacements of the neighbors, “insisted the PSRM secretary general.

In relation to the Regional Budgets that are being debated in the Regional Assembly, the socialist explained that “it is not understood that with the more than one billion extraordinary million that the defected government of López Miras is going to count on, it does not invest in the necessary infrastructures and for many years demanded by the municipalities ».

«Infrastructures such as High resolution center of Mazarrón, so needed and demanded by the residents of the municipality, one more year it has run out of budgetary contributions, something that is not understood having more than one billion extraordinary provided by the Government of Spain, “he concluded.