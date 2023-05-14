Milan-Conegliano 0-3 (24-26 20-25 17-25) It will be game 5 to award the Scudetto. Imoco Conegliano conquers the Monza Arena with a score of 0-3, thanks to a capital performance led by Bella Haak, 23 points of technical omnipotence in 3 sets. For Milan there was a lot of tension that never dissolved throughout the match: the best, in the end, was Magdalena Stysiak, 12 points off the bench, but Gaspari’s team managed almost nothing of what was shown in the three previous matches. After a game 4 that showed something never seen in the previous three matches (Conegliano surgical when it counts and Milan fearful and dull even in defence), everything will be decided on Monday evening at Palvaerde. Confirmed sextets: Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Sylla-Larson spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Parrocchiale free. Santarelli begins with Wolosz in opposite direction to Haak, Plummer and Robinson-Cook in band, Fahr and Lubian in the center with De Gennaro free. Departure with a lot of tension and consequently errors. From 9 all Imoco first break (9-12), followed by a 4-0 that puts Milan back on track. The panthers rely on Haak, while Orro tries to distribute. From 15-14, another break Conegliano (15-18), more precise in attack, with the locals leveling at 21. Point-to-point final, but Haak (3 of his 9 points over 22) keeps the lead 0-1 ‘Imoco (24-26), despite the 10 point mistakes made.